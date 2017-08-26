Popular Oklahoma heavyweight and son of the former WBO Heavyweight Champion Tommy “Duke” Morrison, Kenzie Morrison, 12-0-2, 11 KO’s fought an out of shape and outclassed Roberto White, 6-9, 6 KO’s stopping him at 1:15 of the first round last night in Miami, Oklahoma.
Boxing aficionado "Pickles" Hogan & his sidekick "Walrus" McGhee phoned into the RSR office to say, "Kenzie was never in any danger expect maybe from one of the big jugs on his opponent poking him in the eye."