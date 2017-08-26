Coming from the other side of the pond, you really do have to get to grips with American terminology. Being a relative newbie to the boxing world, I have had to pick up phrases as I have come along. And, to be fair I have thoroughly enjoyed learning the ‘buzz words’ within boxing, which everyone seems to know within the industry. I have too many to list now, and imbed them within my writing all the time. ‘Pound for pound’, ‘championship rounds’, ‘chinny’, ‘ducked’, ‘dived’, tattooed’. I have always loved words, as I find it is a great way to express yourself, and if you can add words to your arsenal it in a way extends your personality, you learn to grow within the sport, and hopefully learn to grow into a professional boxing writer. My favorite word though as it is so unique and is a tool which many people use today with the use of social media is ‘Smack Talk’.
Internet dating sites call it being ‘cat fished’, Americans on Twitter call people ‘haters’, Donald Trump refers to it as ‘locker room talk’, British people call it ‘internet trolling’. It can be seen in many forms, but in its simplest form if it is below the belt it is ‘arguing’, if it is above the belt could be defined as ‘debating’. Debating has to be the healthiest form of speaking to somebody in Facebook groups, and can be thoroughly good fun if done properly.
However, we are in ‘the fight game’ and are so called heroes and role-models call each other out on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. So, we are already amongst the gutter, and grime to begin with. Social media has made things so accessible though, that even The President of the United States, and Vladamir Putin have had ‘spats’ online. It really is an artform of phycological warfare, and I am sure the more practice you get in the better you get at it. The art of negotiation is always handy on the boxing scene.
This week it’s all about the May/Mac fight, and these pair must officially be top two contenders for ‘smack talk’ pound for pound big guns. And as its game week social media’s stock market for ‘smack talk’ is at an all-time high. Boxing purists wanting nothing to do with the fight, MMA fighters backing Conor, and well millions of different people with all kinds of theories on the outcome or what will happen. Thinking though… do you believe that we need ‘smack talk’ within our own selves? Is it needed to survive part of daily life? The whole ‘nice guy finishes last scenario’, so many people arm themselves with lots of ‘come backs’, ‘condescending insults’ and ‘patronizing suggestions’. It’s nothing new, though is it? I remember being on the school bus, and everybody would go at each other with ‘your momma’s so fat jokes’, which you would think we would have grown out of, but nope adults still seem to feel the need, and desire to slang it out with each other on the internet.
Many people in a way, I think use it as therapy as well, as if they are having a bad day they can just take it out on somebody at the tap of a few buttons. The thing is though people become so embroiled in the whole thing and it can take over their lives. We must remember that ‘this is a virtual world’ and ‘it’s not real folks’. I mean citizens of human race, and in particular boxers argue on Facebook about ‘anything’, and then we will watch them on YouTube face each other off and then they will talk complete rubbish to one another. Then we press the ‘old subscribe’ button and some lucky fool gets money for it. The world we live in hey, and how we get our kicks.
The other thing with a ‘bit of smack talk’, I think it is addictive, but a little of it is nice. It cleans the system and gets you ready for the day ahead! Some people take coffee, some people make love, some people take drugs, some people do fitness, and well a great number of people nowadays are just resorting to a nice bit of ‘smack talk’. It’s free and readily available at your fingertips!Contact the Feature Writers