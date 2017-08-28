By Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Photo Credit Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Genuinely, I’m lost for words sometimes when I hear what people say about what happened in each fight, theories and outcomes. I must watch something different to everyone else, as I usually completely disagree with what is being said. I think the whole set-up is biased, and it ruins the purity of the sport. Even when the commentators are speaking whilst the fight is going on, I just want them to ‘shut up’ so I can view the fight through my own set of lenses. With HBO, Showtime, and even Sky all the commentators are biased for some reason and it stops us from hearing the truth.
My opinion on the fight if I am looking at it objectively, yes Floyd would have probably won whatever, but it was set-up so the odds were stacked against McGregor, and the only ever possible way of him winning would have been if he knocked out Mayweather, JR. Conspiracy theory or not from the judges to the referee they were all rooting and scoring for Floyd Mayweather, JR.
And it in the grand scheme of things, it’s just unfair. Firstly, everyone moaning about the fight shouldn’t be taking place in the first place. Why not? Conor McGregor earned the right to be there from what he had done in the sport of MMA. Everyone said the fight would never happen, and when it did, they were then complaining that it should never had taken place. It’s a catch twenty-two scenario, some people you are just never going to please. And as far as it not being allowed to take place. They are two prize fighters in a ring at the end of the day. That is a job for them, they are earning a legitimate living, well it should be.
So, the fight itself. It was a fix from start to finish. Paulie Malignaggi should have never been allowed in McGregor’s camp to begin with, it just ruins the professionalism of the sport on so many levels. Having an insider telling Mayweather, JR. how things are going. In my world that is known as cheating.
The first three rounds McGregor blatantly won, and the judges did not seem to see the same thing I was. If this was any other sport there would have been an investigation into what happens behind the scenes of boxing. Are the referees and judges on the Mayweather, JR. payroll? They must be, why else would they do it. Going into the 10th round I had it 5-4 to Mayweather, JR., a judges scored it 8-1 to Mayweather, JR. what a total farce.
The referee stopped the fight in the 10th round, and it was way too early. McGregor hadn't even been knocked down. It would have been very interesting to see what would have happened if McGregor had been allowed to go the full distance, and the fight was fought on 'neutral turf'. No skulduggery would had taken place. Anyway, that is something we will never know, and is for the angels share. As history has it Floyd Mayweather, JR. has now broken Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record with 50-0, and the record will probably not be broken for years to come.