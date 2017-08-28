By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… RSR readers it’s been a few since you heard from this old Jew, but at my age, I am lucky anyone still hears from me. My dear Sadie has been breaking my bagels daily to get back to writing my column because it keeps me from messing with the Old Yenta Bridge Crew, she plays cards here at our condo with. So, let me make my Sadie happy and get to some boxing…
Floyd Mayweather, JR – Conor McGregor Fixed?… It wasn’t fixed like the second Ali – Liston fight, but still orchestrated by Floyd to carry Conor ten rounds to make people who dished out their hard earned clams not to be pissed as Bradley called it, “A Circus Act.” I am just glad it’s over already! Let’s get to real boxing.
Gennady “GGG” Golovkin Vs Canelo Alvarez Prediction… Very simple. “GGG” by decision. End of story!
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father) … Al would have loved it today when all the delusional MMA fans went on and on about their hero Conor McGregor. He would have used his old line of: “If I wanted your thoughts, I would give them to you!” I sure miss Al.
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award Posthumously Goes to George Raft. Years ago, I met George at the Fontainebleau Hotel through Al. We had a few drinks, talked for hours about broads, old Hollywood and Bogart. He loved Bogie. Raft was a great guy!