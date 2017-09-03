Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Top ten British ranked boxing prospect Jason Easton, 10-0, 6 KO’s from Edinburgh, Scotland has shared his views and experience with Ringside Report. The super lightweight division is brimming with talent with the United States currently holding a conglomerate on the division. However, there are a few UK fighters hot on their heels, which makes this division so fascinating, and over the next few years great rivalries are likely to unfold.
WV: What kind of upbringing did you have? And what got you into boxing?
I had a quite a tough upbringing to be honest. I was in young people’s homes up until I was sixteen, and brought up fighting on the streets as a kid. I was taught a lot of discipline and became a big role model for my five brother and sisters. I was always in and out of boxing, and football until I was fifteen. I had my first fight and fell in love with boxing.
WV: At what age should a boxer turn pro? And why?
I think if you have had enough experience and feel ready. You should never jump in too early. Professionals is a big jump from the amateurs and if you’re not ready you can get hurt.
WV: To be fair you’re in a pretty quality division in the superlight weight division. What is your opinion of Terence Crawford?
I am 100% behind Terence Crawford, he is my favorite fighter right now and I rate him so highly. I think he’s a different class and on another level.
WV: How long do you think it will be until you start fighting the top guys in the division? Do you think UK fighters to begin with? And then fighters from overseas?
After my last win, I just moved into the top ten in Britain, so I’m still taking baby steps. I think that I have the potential to fight at the top level. Not looking too far out of Britain now as there are a lot of excellent fighters and some top fights to look forward too.
WV: When and who can we see you fighting next?
I still don’t have an opponent or venue but hoping to be back out in November 2017 defending my IBO intercontinental title.
WV: What is training camp like for you?
Training camp is always tough but I love every minute of it!!
WV:What was your opinion of the Mayweather, JR Vs McGregor fight?
I didn’t think Mayweather, JR. was in trouble at any time throughout the fight. I thought he bossed the whole fight and personally I don’t think the fight should have ever happened. It was great to see Mayweather back in the ring.
WV: Predictions for “GGG” Vs Canelo?
My prediction for "GGG" Vs Canelo is a tough one, but my money is on Canelo.