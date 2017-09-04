WBC World Champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) came face to face with Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) in Riga before their Ali Trophy quarter-final bout at the Riga Arena, September 30.
“I feel good, I am ready to go, I am ready to fight right now,” said Mike Perez. “This is a really interesting fight and I am looking forward to it and getting the victory. Whatever the fight brings I am ready for it.”
“I feel like I am in maybe the best shape of my life. The fans can expect the best from me in Riga. They can expect to the see something they might haven’t seen before.”
Cuban Mike Perez fighting out of Cork, Ireland was cool and calm when talking about fighting in Latvia.
“I know there will be thousands of fans screaming and cheering for Briedis, but I will just pretend they are rooting for me.”
“I am looking forward to fight in front of a sold out arena in Riga,” said Mairis Briedes: “I am well prepared for Perez. He is a southpaw and I am getting great sparring from different southpaw boxers. I can’t wait for September 30. On that date I will make the Latvian people proud.”
WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES
09/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck (WBO World)
Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
16/09/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:
Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund (WBC Diamond)
Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom
23/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:
Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov (WBA World)
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, USA
30/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:
Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez (WBC World)
Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia
07/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim (IBO World)
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, Germany
14/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:
George Groves vs. Jamie Cox (WBA Super)
The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom
TO BE CONFIRMED
Cruiserweight Quarter-Finals:
Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (IBF World)
Super Middleweight Quarter-Finals:
Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant
WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE
Number of participants: 16
Number of belts: 7
Number of world champions: 6
Number of former world champions: 3
Number of undefeated fighters: 9
Combined Record of participants: 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs