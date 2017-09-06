By Vinny “Glory Days” Lucci
I remember talking to middleweight scraper Doug Dewitt back in ’89 shortly after taking his first world title, the WBO belt. Amid the pounding of heavy bags around us he joked in gym that he never thought much of the new organization until they strapped their leather around his waist before he was held aloft in Atlantic City after his win over Robbie Sims. He then reflected with sheepish grin, “Now it means the whole world to me…”
Fast forward almost thirty years and current WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders exalts in braggadocio as if it were “the” title, and he was keeper to the throne. Any champion without the self-belief that he possesses the superior skills among his peers is not destined to be a belt holder very long. Saunders is a magnetic presence with adequate power in a division long ruled by universally recognized Gennady Golovkin who owns all the alphabet straps except Billy Joe’s.
Both men prepare for battle and title defenses on September 16th but on different cards and against different adversaries. For Golovkin, his agenda with Canelo Alvarez in Vegas is the sports most anticipated bout since Floyd Mayweather, JR. turned back the challenge of Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Saunders is set to tackle contender Willie Monroe, JR. in the prospect of keeping relevant and in the sweepstakes hunt of a final 160 pound unification next spring.
The Venue:
Saunders defends his WBO middleweight trinket for second time at Copper Box Arena in London England promoted by Frank Warren. Bout to be shown on BOXNATION.
The Stats:
Saunders stands 5’11” with an unpublished wingspan. The British boxer is 28 years old and fights from southpaw stance. His unblemished record stands at 24-0, 12 KO’s, with a 50% KO ratio.
His American rival Monroe, JR. stands an inch shorter at 5’10” with a 74” reach. At 30 years old is poised to make a serious run against Saunders after a poor showing in his first defense. Also, a southpaw the fight on paper looks to be more competitive than other right lead contests like Marvin Hagler’s defenses against number one contender Mustafa Hamsho. Willie’s ledger stands at 21-2, 6 KO’s.
Previous Fight:
Saunders looked bloated, and lethargic in his first title defense against relatively unknown Artur Akavov by unanimous decision in Paisley Scotland last December.
Last September Monroe, JR. won a unanimous decision over game brawler Gabriel Rosado in Arlington Texas.
The Odds:
As fight time draws near the odds creep closer with Saunders the slight favorite at -235, Monroe +260. Vegas is keeping this bout in check with little play between them to gamble on. It could come down to “pick-em” by opening bell.
While I envision Monroe, JR. making a fight of it, the bout won’t be a spectacle. Saunders has lost some fan appeal with his reluctance to unify against Golovkin in past. Gennady was hoping to make the match happen after beating Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden this past March. When opportunity against Alvarez presented itself after three long years of cat and mouse the Saunders match had to be put on back burner giving Billy Joe an inflated ego.
Saunders first defense was a highly vulnerable gamble where several top contenders would have dethroned him that night. Back in top flight condition I make the champion a solid 3/1 favorite.
Experience:
Saunders has never fought outside the UK and will have that advantage once again as Monroe will be fighting outside the US for first time. The champion took title from power punching Andy Lee back in ’15 by Majority decision. Lee is regarded as a “one armed” southpaw with dangerous left hook. Saunders had to overcome the champion’s 3” height advantage and long 75” reach as well as Lee’s agile mobility. The previous year he brought Chris Eubank, JR. down to earth for a reality check firmly controlling all but the final round.
Comparing resumes leaves Monroe, JR. in deficit column. While his admirable win over Rosado earned him this shot, (David Lemieux who is ranked #2 by organization turned it down in hopes of securing the forth coming winner of Golovkin/ Alvarez) his record is void of contenders and his one shot at title against Golovkin back in May 2015 was a predictable 6 round TKO loss.
Styles:
The champion uses entire ring and combines a boxer/brawler style. When he lets his hands go he controls his foes with both speed and power. He has been prone to getting winded by mid-rounds but has shown the acumen to ride it out for second wind. Ring savvy against second tier opposition he has to prove he can truly deal with the big guns of Golovkin, Alvarez, Lemieux and Charlo.
Monroe, JR. often splays his footwork wide yet is most devastating inside the pocket with sneaky one/two combinations he delivers with speed and accuracy. His footwork often leaves him exiting the gate before committing his body behind his punches where he rarely settles down on them. If he hopes to win the title he is going to have to make more use of his jab and force the heavier handed champion to fight three minutes out of every round.
What to look for fight night: Saunders in best condition of his title reign will look to come out and make a statement early. He can match Monroe, JR. for speed and is heavier handed. After witnessing Golovkin dropping him in second round with a left hook and finishing him with same hammer in sixth expect to see that punch used in overtime.
Based on experience the edge in beards goes to the champion. While he doesn’t’ possess the triumphant one punch power of Gennady, Saunders is still more likely to get off his best power shots once he gages the distance.
Prediction:
Billy Joe Saunders by Unanimous Decision. While a stoppage wouldn’t surprise Ringside Report Monroe, JR. has the skill set to go the distance.
The Vinny Factor:
Neither fighter is particularly adept at clinching. When the going gets tough the boxer boxes retreating when hurt in stick and move fashion while the champion sucks up the pain and rains more leather in hopes of turning the tide in key moments of fight. It will be fascinating to see if referee has an easy go of officiating the bout or will we bear witness to one of the combatants make use of the clinch in breaking his foes rhythm and will.
