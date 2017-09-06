By Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Skip Bayless over the past weeks has received a lot of criticism in the press for his views and opinions on boxing. In the real world is there any method to his madness? I, for one find him very entertaining and to the point. Maybe it’s a culture thing? But, love or loathe the man, he is well known.
His points are very valid though and they agree with mine to a certain extent. As far as I can see he is more than what the majority make him out to be, ‘a foolish personality with no credence to his claims’. As if he has just been put in the spotlight to annoy the public at large. He does have similar characteristics as Steve Carrell, who played The 40 Year Old Virgin in a Hollywood blockbuster movie.
So, his jovial and outspoken wit is going to be shot down at the first hurdle. However, we should really be listening to what he must say. He thought that the May/Mac fight was a robbery, and that the referee and judges were love-victims of Mayweather, JR.’s Small pawns in his twenty-year controversial career.
Bayless is pitted against Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports 1 ‘Skip and Shannon Undisputed’, as what can only be deemed as addictive trash TV, with a dollop of genius behind it. The pair have a love hate relationship, as they draw swords and debate the sport at will. It rolls off their tongues with such ease; they preach, they bellow and they cry until one cannot go anymore. In some episodes Bayless has got under Sharpe’s skin so much that he has had to walk off stage. In layman’s terms Bayless in person must be one very annoying man.
In Britain, we have similar commentators as this in Gary Neville and Robbie Savage. They both report on soccer matches, and were players before their broadcasting careers. Their secret is their saleability, as even if they do not speak what many want to hear, they have an infectious personality that we will tune in for. The ratings do not lie, and that’s why they have professions in their selected fields.
At a first glance, this is what Skip Bayless seems to come across as, putting it bluntly a freak on the television so we can look at him. But, I beg to differ as this man seems to agree with a great deal of the things that yours truly is saying. There is a time and place for the likes of Skip Bayless though. Would I want to sit next to him on a long-haul flight? Probably not, but yes, I am backing him for now until he proves me otherwise. As on what I have seen of him so far, he is thoroughly entertaining and well worth his weight in boxing gold. And the chap is sixty-five years old.
That isn’t bad for a leading reporter on a primetime sports network.Contact the Feature Writers