Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Jameliah “The Tsunami” Carr gives Ringside Report an astonishing and unique perspective into a very grounded young lady who wants to make a mark in both the boxing ring and the world. This is a very admirable thing to hear!
Carr is on a comeback mission and nobody is going to get in her way. Her boxing chariot awaits her driven fickle finger of fate. With an amateur record of 8-4, 3 KO’s, competing in the light welterweight division. She plans on making her professional debut in December of this year. The date of the event has not yet been set in stone, but is likely to be at Norfolk, VA at The Masonic Temple on Granby Street. Commencing on New Year’s Eve.
WV: So, to kick off how did you get into boxing? and at what age?
I got into boxing because I presumed inside the gym thinking it was a recreational center, but as I walked inside I saw bags and immediately began kicking them, because of my previous experience in karate in NC. I was introduced into martial arts at the age of six to eight. We moved to VA when I was the age of nine. I discovered the gym at the age of eleven. After that we moved from one neighborhood to another. And I recall my coach still saying, “we don’t kick bags in here, we box”, and I was like, “oh ok, well I used to do karate.” We, as in my brother and I began admiring the gym, out in Norfolk in Barraud Park, which is the home of USA boxing coach Daniel Campbell. I started punching on the bags and my coach Daniel Lamb liked what he saw, he told us to come back tomorrow and bring the hand wraps he gave us and since then I couldn’t stay away from the gym. Although my dream was to become a WNBA player, however boxing chose me.
WV: What was your reason in wanting to make a comeback?
Well, my late brother Cordaro “Lil Lamb” Simplkins serves as a great reason and ambition as to why I came back and began taking boxing seriously. He was who all of us wanted to be like when we first began in the gym, it was my coach’s son. He lost his life in 2011 and so I knew I had to get back into shape and make something of it, because he made me realize to not waste talent, tomorrows never promised. I felt I owed it to my coach because he showed me the way and built up confidence in me that I didn’t know I had. I just want to give back, that’s something money can’t buy or take away and it’s been my greatest inspiration in life, period.
WV: Who was your best fight against? and why?
My best fight was against a girl name Mali. I fought her twice, the first time was easy breezy, it was my first fight after a six-year layoff, when we fought a second time at my first Golden Gloves tournament, which would have been only my third fight. I came in with a lot of confidence, I knew if I didn’t get her out of there it was going to be me or her, because fighting someone for a second time is always totally different. So, I turned it up and got my first KO in the second round, but she wouldn’t fall. And I wanted her to fall, but she refused. Until this day when I watch it, it bothers me, but she was the toughest opponent I had as far as skill goes. I just had more will, because I felt I couldn’t win the first fight and not win the second fight, it just didn’t make sense to me.
WV: Where do you live? And tell us a bit about yourself…
I live in Norfolk, VA and I’m from New Bern NC, home of Pepsi. I was raised by a single mother whom also was an honorable graduate and scholar, now teacher. I come from a big, but close family, my passion was to become great in WNBA, but the most high had other plans for me, as you can see. If you asked me I would’ve never thought it’d be boxing. As a child when I got in fights I would run away from the same girls I beat, I just never liked to fight and in all honesty, I’m just now getting the feeling of the love for the sport.
What I do is great therapy for me and I don’t get into trouble. My record is 8-4, 3 KO’s. I felt I got robbed, I kept testing my luck going to MD and DC. Although everyone told me how they do, I wanted to test myself anyway, and it was one fight I thought I got robbed in, but when I watched the tape, I realized I didn’t utilize my most powerful weapon, my jab. I was trying to throw all hard punches but was less active and I needed the experience because at that point and time I first learned what the judges look for. As in before I just used to get in there, fight and get it done. I’m still an amateur, I will be making my debut New Year’s 2018. Before I do I’ll be dominating in these nationals at the end of the year. And keeping the momentum!
A little about myself, I am a single mother of two boys, they also train, at ages two and five. I believe in the highest God. I’m not into any religion, but it is important to me to give honor and thanks to the one who allowed me to exalt my talent. I want to hopefully help those in need as that is my goal. I would like to use the money I make in boxing to build two schools, one in VA and one in NC. It will have programs for kids who already know what they want to be in life, such as engineers or computer techs, graphic designers, whatever I’ll have it in there. To mold them as children and create productive adults. Also, I love my family and I vow to take care of them and those in need. To me boxing has and will not have anything to do with fame, but merely to take up for those who don’t have a voice.
WV: What would your dream fight be? And where do you see your career going in the next five years?
My dream fight would be with whoever the people want to see me fight. One thing I hate about boxing is when someone keeps dodging someone else, but claim they are the best or this and that. But they won’t fight the one person that people want to see them fight. I understand it’s a business move in some cases, but at least humble yourself if you can’t put your money where your mouth is. As for me, I’ll fight anybody within weight I guess, because I must prove to myself I can do it or at least I wasn’t afraid. You see in the amateurs you don’t get to dip and dodge, so that’s why pro boxing can get dry at times, and that’s why I respect Floyd Mayweather, JR. so much.
He’s considered the best of all time, but the best of all time to me is Roy Jones, JR. He had natural talent, entertainment and he is just the greatest in my eyes. I see my career spiraling very quickly, the only person I feel would be competition to me is Amanda Serrano. I say that because of her experience, and for how long she’s pretty much been intimidating other females. Everyone else I’m pretty much sleeping on, I don’t know yet, I guess because I have been keeping up with her for so long, and I’ve seen progression. All I must do is get in better shape than her, I have the power and I have the will. I’m hungry and it’s all waiting for me to take unconditionally with both arms.
WV: What is your opinion on female boxing and how it is perceived in the USA? Do you feel as if it needs more funding?
I feel as though female boxing needs a female like me as a representative, and I say that because of my versatility, my drive and the things I plan on bringing to the table in and out of the ring. I don’t really know or care to know about anyone else and what they’re doing because they are much further than I am. And I’m a trendsetter so that’s what I’d like to do is bring entertainment, excitement and more fans! And yes, we do need way more exposure and funding. We work just as hard as the guys, hell we use them as sparring partners, we frustrate them as well, yet people are quick to watch a girl fight, but never want to fund it or support out of their own pockets. But boxing has changed a lot, these days you get the women looking just as sharp as the men. And I’m loving it! I love the challenges set out ahead for me and with the right team I plan on chopping them down one by one, and I’m confident because I’m hungry!
WV: Who is your favorite fighter of all time? and why?
My favorite fighter of all time is Roy Jones JR., because outside of my late brother Cordaro Simpkins he was he only person I would study. I felt our styles were the same, give and take he has more reach than I do. So, him being able to do what I wanted, I trained and trained and trained until I began using my hook just as much as my right hand. It used to be just my one two to make a person back off, but as I began studying Roy and learning different ways to throw my hook, and not just the way I was taught It then became admiration after that. I then actually began doing it in fights. So, day and night I’d watch him, and have yet to meet him.
WV: Your opinions on the Mayweather, JR. Vs McGregor fight and prediction for “GGG” Vs Canelo?
I knew the McGregor was a clown, no disrespect, but for the disrespectful slurs and comments he was making, he needed a beat down. Just as many predicted, it was the most exciting fight Floyd Mayweather, JR. has had. Because I saw a lot of adversity for Floyd, but I knew he wasn’t about to lose his 0 to anybody like McGregor. However, McGregor got a new-found respect from me because he did frustrate Floyd a bit and when you have the will which Floyd did he was humble and in control. That’s something to admire! And I admired that, Floyd became one of the guys I began to watch more often and not just in the highlights. I loved the fight and the hype, and seeing Conor get tired in the fourth round, I knew it was over from that point on. If Floyd didn’t smell blood I smelled it for him, and he did what he was supposed to do.
For "GGG" Vs Canelo I don't normally predict fights, because in boxing you just never know. I'm excited about the match up. I've been waiting for some time and I believe they'll add more spark to boxing as well. I like the aggressiveness in both fighters, but I think I am going to go with Canelo based off skill and hopefully he'll fight smart.