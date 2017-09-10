On Saturday, September 9th, HBO provided viewers with a stacked super flyweight triple header featuring six top-tier fighters matched up in excellent bouts.
The main event featured former #1 pound for pound fighter Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, 46-2, 38 KO’s as he took on Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 44-4-1, 40 KO’s,for the World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight strap in their highly anticipated rematch. Rungvisai started out looking pretty sharp in round one and landed the majority of the early shots as he lead with his jab. Both fighters started to trade exchanges as the round went on. There was a head clash in the round but there was no cut.
Both fighters met each other in the middle of the ring in round two as they each exchanged. Gonzalez was able to land a good combination but was caught by a straight right from Rungvisai while stepping back. Gonzalez landed several good straight rights but Rungvisai continued to answer back, digging into the body of Gonzalez. The two fighters continued to press each other in round three with each having success on the inside. Both fighters seemed consent to win the battle on the inside. Gonzalez was able to land a great body combination of about four punches. The two then found themselves in a back and forth exchange with each landing several good shots. As the round closed there wasn’t much to separate the two fighters though this was likely Gonzalez’s best round.
Round four picked up where the previous left off with each fighter meeting each other in the middle. Rungvisai dropped Gonzalez with a hard right hook. Gonzalez was able to answer the count but was on shaky legs. Rungvisai dropped Gonzalez again with a huge right hook that had him out as the referee stopped the fight. Rungvisai looked very impressive. The fight officially went down as a knockout victory for Rungvisai at 1:18 of the fourth round. Rungvisai has no doubt staked his claim as the top super flyweight and should be in pound for pound contention.
The co-main event featured the “Monster” Naoya Inoue, 13-0, 11 KO’s as he defended his World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight title against Antonio Nieves, 17-1-2, 9 KO’s. This was also the 24 year old Inoue’s much anticipated United States debut. Inoue looked very sharp early on as he used his jab to set up an overhand right. Inoue’s compact power was present. Nieves didn’t back down and landed a couple of jabs of his own. Inoue started to work the body early landing crisp hooks.
Inoue picked up in round two where he left off in one continuing to throw tight, compact shots that had real power behind them even when landing on the arms. Inoue hurt Nieves with a hard combination towards the end of round two and looked as though he was about to drop him. Inoue mistakenly thought the 10 second warning was the actual bell and backed off of Nieves before realizing he still had time. Nieves escaped the round.
Round three saw Inoue come out poised and landing hard, clean shots on Nieves who continued to try his best to stay competitive. Inoue was able to land clean head and body combinations that dug into Nieves. Inoue closed the round strong and had full control. Nieves continued to throw shots in round four as he pressed forward but the harder and cleaner shots were without a doubt landed by Inoue. As the round pressed on Inoue started to close the distance on the retreating Nieves.
Round five started similar to the previous with inoue in control of the action. Inoue continued to cut the ring off and unloaded on Nieves with combinations as he laid against the ropes. Inoue was able to hurt Nieves with a left hook to the body and shortly thereafter followed up with another left hook to the body that send Nieves down to a Knee. Nieves was able to answer the count but Inoue continued to press landing hard hooks to the body as he pressed for the finis. Nieves was able to escape the round, again.
Inoue started round six with a left-right combination to the body as he picked up where he left off in the previous round. Nieves found himself unable to stay away from Inoue as the round wore on with Inoue even showboating at one point as he called Nieves in. Inoue continued to stalk and land as the round closed and Nieves looked as though he was all but done. Rightfully, the corner of Nieves stepped in to stop the fight prior to the seventh round starting. It officially goes down as a TKO at the end of round six. Inoue really did look like a monster in his HBO/US debut and is someone who will surely be back on television again.
The night kicked off with what was probably the most exciting fight on paper featuring Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada, 36-2, 25 KO’s Vs Carlos Cuadras, 36-2-1, 27 KO’s. Both fighters met each other in the middle of the ring early and looked to establish themselves as the aggressor. Cuadras was able to land a good body combination though Estrada maintained a long jab to the body that kept Cuadras at bay. Near the 30 second mark Cuadras was able to land another solid left hook to the body followed up by a combination. Estrada did continue to maintain ground but Cuadras closed the round with a straight right.
Estrada continued to utilize his jab in round two as he and Cuadras jockeyed for position. Estrada started to maintain range very well as Cuadras was forced to fight off the backfoot. Cuadras ended the round again with a nice straight right. Estada unleashed a good combination in round three though Cuadras started to press and throw more. The two fighters had a couple of solid exchanges towards of the end of the round. Cuadras started the fourth landing a couple of overhand rights. He also worked in the jab to the body as he looked to grasp momentum.
Estrada started to take control as the round went on and his right hand was able to repeatedly land on Cuadras. Cuadras continued to throw shots and was successful towards the end though Estrada won the round. Cuadras landed a hard right that snapped Estrada’s head back in the fifth. Later on Estrada was able to answer back with a right uppercut that seemed to visibly hurt Cuadras. Estrada landed another solid shot near the 50 second mark on the tail end of a quick combination.
The sixth saw the most action thus far in the fight as the two fighters traded exchanges. Estrada got the better of the combinations and started to visibly show his power. He continued to press Cuadras hard landing solid shots that snapped his head continually. Round six saw Cuadras come out more aggressive early though Estrada continued to stalk. Estrada caught Cuadras with a snapping left-right hook combination and started to press for the finish. Estrada’s accuracy took over as he started repeatedly tattooing Cuadras with shots to the head and body. Cuadras closed the round throwing shots. Estrada landed a left hook early in round eight that stunned Cuadras and seemed to have him on shaky legs. Cuadras was able to land a good right straight that caught Estrada as he was coming in.
Estrada again got the attention of Cuadras with a hard right uppercut, a shot that he landed all night. Estrada closed the round landing a hard left and straight right. Cuadras landed the first good shot of nine by capping off a combination with a hard right uppercut. Estrada continued to press forward, though Cuadras was busier. Estrada was finally able to catch Cuadras with a left uppercut that snapped his head towards the end of the round though this was his least active round in a while.
Estrada caught Cuadras with a hard right in the midst of a combination to start the 10th round. Estrada continued to press and dropped Cuadras with a hard right straight. Cuadras was able to answer the count but Estrada continued to press landing hard shots. Cuadras fired back and was able to land a snapping shot on Estrada to slow his momentum. Cuadras was able to maintain to finish the round though Estrada’s accumulation of punches started to take their toll on Cuadras.
The 11th round saw each fighter battling for their position as was the case in the earlier rounds. Despite having taken punishment in the previous round Cuadras was able to recover and continued to throw a high volume of shots through the round. As the round wined down Estrada was able to land hard, precision uppercuts that snapped Cuadras head.
Estrada looked just as strong in round 12 as he landed hard hooks on Cuadras. He was able to buckle Cuadras with a hard right near the halfway marked and looked as though he was on the verge of dropping him again. Cuadras continued to put forth a valiant effort but but didn’t have any snap on his punches. Estrada landed a snapping left to close the round and essentially proved that he was a force in even the later rounds.
Officially, Michael Buffer read that all three judges scored the fight 114-113 for Carlos Cuadras as boos filled the arena and Estrada’s team looked confused. Eventually, Buffer got back on the microphone to clarify that he had the scores were actually in favor of Juan Estrada as opposed to Cuadras. Estrada picked up the deserved victory after the announcement error and moves on to hopefully take on the winner of one of tonight’s other super flyweight fights.
Another great boxing card to in 2017 as boxing continues to thrive.