By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… RSR readers I think the recent procedure I had on one of my hands is getting better because when I bang out this column for Bradley to publish on Ringside Report, my hand feels much better finally. So, if it holds up, and Sadie doesn’t break my bagels, you will see more of “Packy’s World” in the days and weeks to come. Let’s get to boxing business.
Adrien “Boner” (Broner)… Look the kid had talent as a fighter that cannot be denied, but as a person, he is a first class PUTZ! Enough with the payoffs to former victims of his violent acts! Enough with the I hope he gets help crap. He likes to put his hands on women and men, but the women is a showstopper for ole Packy!
His ass needs to be put in a prison uniform and cell! Let’s see how tough he is then? Don’t drop the soap “Boner”, you may get a boner from one of your prison pals! Think “The Bronx Tale” line Lorenzo (Robert Deniro) said to his son “C” (Lillo Brancato). “The saddest thing in life is wasted talent!” This is Broner to a tee…
Oscar De La Hoya… You have some fishnets on you I will tell you that with this shit undercard you are giving us on a PPV. I hope your bagels get caught up in them and you get three runs! I may not like Don King or Bobby Arum, but I will tell you this, they put on great undercards, which I didn’t mind laying out my clams for!
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… Al would have loved this big fight with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin Vs Canelo Alvarez. Two great fighters who are going to bring it to the ring like our old pals both Kid Gavilan and Beau Jack did. They are all up there in that big boxing ring in the sky. I’ll tell you this… I sure miss them!
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award Posthumously Goes to Frank Vincent. As many of you have already read on NewzBreaker, Frankie V. passed today, at the age of 78, from heart problems. He was all heart in the many roles he took on that’s for sure! When he was shooting Raging Bull years back, Al knew a guy on the set who brought us on to watch them filming. When Frankie saw Al, he came over and gave him a great big hug because it had been years since they saw each other from Al’s NY days.
Frank took Al and I to dinner that night and we shared some great NYC stories. Al loved Frankie. We lost a great man today and actor, but we will always have his body of work. RIP Frankie… Say hello to Al up there for me.