Yesterday at the weighin for WBO Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders, 24-0, 12 KO’s defense against Willie Monroe, JR, 21-2, 6 KO’s Saunders young son, who was obviously told by his dad or his camp to punch, then kick, Monroe, JR. in his balls was videoed doing just that! Saunders did nothing, but held his arms up flexing. This is absolutely unacceptable behavior and not the first time Saunders has been involved in either antics or shitty remarks.
As a journalist, in the sport now for 20 plus years and a person who respects all boxers, Saunders should be fined! And I truly hope Monroe, JR. knocks his ass out for this!
We live in a world of disgusting acts at times, but to see this at an event that there was no reason for it, is just pathetic!