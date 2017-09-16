Well as you are all asking this fight has been playing on my mind for a couple of weeks now. How can you really gauge who will win when these two are great fighters in their own rights? Do you listen to other people? Do you follow your own intuition? What can the true answer be? Well, one thing we officially know is that the fight has not yet commenced. So, all is to play for boxing fans. Many internal and external factors come into play, and this is my vibe.
Canelo turned pro when he was fifteen years old, yes, I said it fifteen years of age. That by any man’s standards is young. And in boxing terms does he have the experience or is he past his sell date? Remember he is only twenty six, but has been a professional for sixteen years. Has Canelo run out of steam? You may think I am speaking insanity, however Amir Khan started at a young age, and he is not even considered a fighter anymore. He was class in his day, made a great name for himself but his boxing years have faded as he started years ago.
In comparison to the English Premier League on this side of the pond, Wayne Rooney started with an epic goal at Everton, lived his dreams at Man Utd, but come thirty years old he was done. His mileage was lost and not is withering out his days at Everton. This is early retirement and all he is worth.
Canelo had great backing as pound for pound is in the top five without a shadow of a doubt. Is this his moment of fame? Will he be recognized as being a world class after this fight? He looks in shape, and has an honorable claim at the boxing pound for pound title thrown. Have you ever seen him spark England’s past champion Amir Kahn? If not, that is a very cool knockout, and stems to the belief that Canelo is a very hard and intelligent boxer.
On the contrary we have “GGG.” Which is a name in itself. This truly is a megafight, and I believe it will be a slugfest. Mano think no, one on one attack attack attack! Last man standing! Who can take the biggest beating. No defense, just punching until the other man falls. A total and utter slugfest, a pure beating from either man, but “GGG” will not fold. He has the chin and was born in one of the poorest countries in the world. He is a fighter and winner by nature, something which money cannot buy. I rate he would have beat Mayweather, JR. in his day. You may undermine me, and think differently, but you can slate me when the result never happens.
"GGG" for the win and condemned survival to as he is as a beast of a man. Prediction is disclosed to you all, "GGG" will be victorious via brutal knockout between rounds seven and ten.