By Vinny “Glory Days” Lucci
Ringside Report predicted and warned you Gennady “GGG” Golovkin would be the victor by a hard fought decision; but pray for a fair and honest one. Well, what the world witnessed on Saturday is boxing politics as usual. The draw rendered in the possible “Fight of the Year” was pure horse shit and the pawn brokers like promoter Oscar De La Hoya will use it as manure to fertilize a rematch while the world tries to abdicate the stench from Adelaide Byrd’s score cards and incompetence.
The match in itself had little snippets of magical mayhem that fans expected three years running but truth be told, there was no Mexican style shoot out that multi belted champion craved as his challenger and protagonist would not concede defeat nor would he step forward much and engage the pocket.
After twelve exciting rounds with perhaps the only two that were thrilling the score cards were read. Don Trella scored it a draw at 114-114. Dave Moretti scored it 115- 113 Golovkin. Adelaide Byrd scored the bout an egregious 118-110 Alvarez. How bad was her scorecard? Well, it was so pathetically incompetent that fans and media looked away from the horrible scoring of other judges and gave their blessings having already found a scapegoat.
The bout was entertaining but I have no idea what fight any of the judges were watching. Gennady controlled the flow and tempo of all, but three rounds. He was the aggressor throughout three quarters of the rounds as he had Canelo Alvarez abandon all Mexican bravado and uncharacteristically up on his toes like a Radio City Rockette either back pedaling or doing a side step Salsa.
The HBO commentators for their pay per view bonanza seemed to be shilling for Alvarez at the beginning and end of the bout suggesting the challenger won the first and last three rounds of the bout. Saner minds prevailed as Teddy Atlas ranted on ESPN afterwards that the sanctity of the sport is long gone and needs to be controlled by a national commission like every other sport. He went on to challenge Stephen A. Smith’s view that Golovkin needed a knockout to win in Vegas based on common perception. Atlas raged at the very notion that a well-respected and established champion would be handicapped going into a fight simply because it was held in Vegas, and chastised his beloved sport for not having changed from corruptible standards over the forty year period he has been a trainer and analyst.
Smith countered with the fact a rematch would generate big money and more fanfare for the sport along with huge contracts ESPN recently delegated to bring more free boxing to TV. Here’s my retort to Stephen, “What the hell are you thinking?” As long as there is four alphabet sanctioning bodies governing themselves over the sport with four champions in every division boxing remains a cess pool. There isn’t four World Series champions every year, nor four Superbowl winners! Get the point? Once you take away fair and honest scoring one has to wonder out loud why the hell these boxers should risk their lives every time they get into a ring only to be screwed in business as usual politics?
As for the rematch itself I suggest Golovkin trainer Abel Sanchez play God and make De La Hoya bow to him on bended knee. Oscar who owns Golden Boy Promotions made team “GGG” sign a ridiculous rematch clause where if Alvarez lost he could force rematch, but if the champion lost he had only public opinion for a forum. Since Alvarez officially neither won or lost technically there is no rematch clause.
Abel should move on for the winter and negotiate with WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders who made second defense of title beating Willie Monroe, JR. in England by unanimous decision. Golovkin holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles and has desperately wanted to unify division.
Should as expected Gennady emerge undisputed middleweight king in March he could force a much better hand in negotiations for a June return against Canelo, starting with picking a site outside of Vegas.
As for Canelo it will be fascinating to watch De La Hoya avoid a legit middleweight threat like David Lemieux, same as he had his protégé’ avoid both Charlo brothers at 154 pounds. Time to give up the catch weight ghosts and fight real fighters in their respective divisions.
Canelo Alvarez has nothing to be ashamed of coming out of this fight as long as he isn’t as delusional as Byrd.
Stay tuned…
