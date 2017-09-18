By Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Sport can be defined as ‘an activity involving physical exertion in which a team or individual competes against one another for entertainment’. The key word here being ‘compete’, and this past weekend’s display of two fighters hitting each other was not competing in the slightest. Coming to the conclusion that right now professional boxing cannot be classed as a sport.
What we saw last night was nothing, but another mythical fairytale for us all to see. Us ‘the proletarians’, have once again be duped by the ‘bourgeoisie’. This kind of so called ‘sport’ has been put in place to capture our imaginations, take our money from us, and then reciprocate the process all over again. Like they say ‘never bet against the house’. We are gamblers walking into a casino where the odds have already been written. The odds for us to be conned into spending money on an already certain outcome. A bit like life really we all live, and we all die.
“GGG” won the fight without a shadow of a doubt, and when the final scores were announced, it was just something that we have to accept, but in our heart of hearts we know it is not right. We all live in a world where things are out of our control, and are products of our environments. The decision last night was given as it is just the way things are set up, and we are doing nothing about it. Example with Billy Joe Saunder’s son earlier in the week punching/kicking Willie Monroe,JR. in the gonads at the weigh in. Why was this allowed? It was allowed because his father let him that’s why! A child would not be allowed to get away with this in school. It all comes down to rules and regulations, and what is deemed as acceptable.
We as passionate fans of the boxing game have been left with a sour aftertaste when things like this happen. Many hardcore fans are chiming in that they will boycott the sport, and others say you cannot boycott it as you are already a boxing junkie. The drug has already been sold, and you are a slave to the powers that be in the boxing world. The same happened here in the UK at the Copper Box in London. The main attractions being Daniel Dubois, Anthony Yarde and Billy Joe Saunders. All fighting in one sided affairs, and in reality there was not much point in watching it. There seems to be the same indicators of foul play going on though, with the one dud judge in there to save the day for the cheaters if necessary. The failsafe judge! Frank Warren’s Copperbox is just as unfair as De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions racket.
It brings us to greater questions though, as the elite of boxing are conning the public at large out of their hard earned coin, what about the general elections themselves? Everyone was surprised when Donald Trump was voted in as President of the United States, and if the same kind of mischievousness has gone on in boxing. These decisions don’t just affect our weekend of sport, but the direct impact of the way in which we live our lives ourself. If Trump’s election was fixed, the order of mankind is in a sorry state of affairs, and something needs to be done to change it.
Trump is well known in boxing, and they have conspired in the same social circles for years. The rich get rich, and the poor get poorer. Working classes have hard, low paid jobs and sport is something which takes their minds away, 'opiate of the masses'.