Another week down and another controversial decision in the sport of boxing. It’s become something that boxing diehards are all too familiar with. Now, there is a ton of boxing throughout the year and often times judges and official get things right. One thing that must certainly be understood is that everything is subjective when relying on another individual’s viewpoint. Some people just generally see things from a different view than others. While one judge may like aggression, another may prefer a more defensive style. To each his/her own as they say.
I state that to point out that mistakes do happen. But, we’ve seen many boxers lose a fight or get unforeseen scores due to what I consider to be incompetence. Let’s be clear here. Boxing is going nowhere. There have been calls of boxing’s demise for decades and counting. There’s too much money involved and enough demand to prove such considering we find ourselves back here dealing with a controversial scoring situation once again by virtue of last weekend’s fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.
My overall point is this. It’s going to come down to us fans who drive the demand to force boxing’s hands in fixing the judging issue. This starts by everyone letting the athletic commissions for each state know that there’s a problem. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is the most prominent for the sport of boxing and should be held fully accountable when blatant incompetence is apparent.
NSAC hasn’t corrected the issue because demand is as high as ever. The most lucrative fights take place in Las Vegas, NV. This isn’t the first time that we’ve dealt with bad judging in Las Vegas, and won’t be the last. If we aren’t demanding that they do everything in their power to ensure that they have the best judges for all major fights them nothing will change.
Just as we tune into the fights in person on television, we should be bombarding their email boxes and social media accounts with notice of our frustration with the repeated use of judges who seem to have long abandoned impartiality. It’s as simple as heading to their website and getting in contact. It will only take a minute. Do the same for the sanctioning bodies to ensure the best officials are in place as well.
We the people have the power.
Contact the management team