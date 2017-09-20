Monday night is a darn good night. For the last four, anyhow. For that’s when I light up a cigar on the porch outside my sleeping house and trip the QWERTY pugilistic. In turn, you must adore Tuesday afternoons, gentlepersons — for that is when the resulting column comes to Ringside Report. Everyone’s happy. Except Mr. Berkwitt, whom must on a weekly basis make me understand how to get my words into a bottle and over to wherever the heck Oklahoma is, electronically speaking. My thanks to sir for having me, as it is always good to be had. Let’s get to it…
The Joseph Parker – Hughie Fury presser heated up ahead of their jolly olde England hosted contest for Mr. Parker’s WBO Heavyweight strap. Given the combatants, I do believe some barking is in order, in order to sell the thing. Transversely, in a battle of elites, only their talents and the statistical records thereof are needed to put a tuchus in each seat. Which is why barely anyone asked me about the Golovkin/Canelo mega-fight during its build-up. Go figure. They asked in me in bunches afterward, though — and the word on their lips was most definitely Byrd.
Adalaide Byrd had a bad night this Saturday whilst judging the “GGG” Vs Canelo affair. So, said one Mr. Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission. I totally get that. I had a bad night once. Ate some under-cooked chicken. In each case: feces, all over the place. Some stages are larger than others, humsoever. At least mine wasn’t on PPV. Mr. Bennett did too say Byrd’ll be taking “a small break” from her scoring duties. Yes, some time away should definitely aid in the sharpening of her eyes. Let’s relax though, gentlepersons, surely she’s earned her way to this grand exhibition. Right? Well…
Top Rank’s Carl Moretti did file a pre-fight objection of her judging last November’s Vasyl Lomachenko/Nicholas Walters fight, based on her none-to-stellar resume. In another TR event, Byrd was stuck in the craw of another viewing audience whenst on the Manny Pacquiao Vs Jesse Vargas under-card, her scorecard saw Nonito Donaire lose to Jessie Magdaleno by an eerily familiar 118-110. Her cohorts ring-side each saw it 116-112. Two round flip? Pffft. Hold my beer.
But the bout was a draw and a rematch we shall get and “GGG” ain’t getting none younger. Then again, ‘twas Canelo who couldn’t keep the tempo he needed to win for much more than 20 seconds each 90.
After a while and then-some of folks assuming he would, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev kanned his trainer, John David Jackson. The formerly invincible Light Heavyweight champ stated that Jackson was not ‘nuff coach for him and also that he didn’t need a coach. Seems perfectly stable, he.
I’m hearing that there shall come next week a presser taking on the topics of the 34 year-old’s up-coming November 25th challenge against Vyacheslav Shabranskyy. How do you pronounce that name? Slowly. Ah, topic(s). The second one being an announcement of his new trainer he doesn’t need and whom needs to do so much. Oy gevalt.
November 4th Brooklyn Barclays Center is set to host Deontay Wilder/Luis Ortiz for “Windmill” Wilder’s WBC strap. I got the southpaw Ortiz as the biggest threat in the plus-sized division. I also got Wilder’s whiffs giving off ’nuff hippie alt energy to power the one borough over and one month later Vasyl Lomachenko /Guillermo Rigondeux showdown. There, the WBO Super Featherweight champ Loma, will cinch the deal on convincing all that he is King of the Multiverse Ever via defeating a man two divisions smaller.
Well that about does it for me, out here on my Pacific Northwest porch. My stogie is warming my finger-tips, and it’s time to lay it down. Time too, to lay down my either proverbial or figurative quill. Till next week then gentlepersons, keep yer chin tucked. (You might wanna keep everything else tucked too, if Billy Joe Saunders’ brat is afoot.)
To read and hear more of “Kap” Kaplowitz:
www.Kaplowitz.xyz and Kaplowitz Radio are the blog (daily) and podcast (Sundays & Wednesdays) homes of “Kap” Kaplowitz. In broad strokes, topics include: lifestyle, sports, and fashion. In more narrow strokes: cigars, boxing, baseball, and sweatpants. Want more? Advice and etiquette. Still more? Schtick Yiddish & Pig Shakespearean. Have you Kaplowitz’d to-day? Every week, Kap will make an appearance here at Ringside Report; smoking a stogie and unloading his boxing brains.Contact the Feature Writers