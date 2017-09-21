Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
Allison “Boom Boom” Martinez, 1-2, 1 KO is ready to let fireworks spark this Friday night on the Oscar Valdez undercard. Martinez is trained by her husband David Martinez out of the Savannah Boxing Club in Houston, Texas. Which is home to the great Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz.
WV: Could you give us some background on yourself?
I didn’t start boxing until I was twenty-eight years old. I was the last person anyone thought would take up the sport. Zero athletic ability, never been into sports, as a kid I feared getting hurt. In fact, I had never even seen a fight. However, I knew I wanted to box and I knew I wanted to compete. A few months after moving to Houston from Utah I walked into a boxing gym and from that moment it took over my life. Thankfully my three young daughters love having a mommy that fights!
From the very beginning of learning about boxing the two (and two very different) fighters I immediately fell in love with were Arturo Gatti and Katie Taylor! Hagler, Frazier, Joe Louis… love them all for various reasons!
To be honest, what I hope most to accomplish in this crazy life and career I’ve chosen is to influence young girls (my daughters included) that it doesn’t matter what you’ve been through or what others perceive you to be, we alone are in charge of our destinies. And we truly can be whatever we decide we want to be.
WV: So, who are you going to be fighting on Friday? Where and when is it going to be shown?
I will be fighting Mikaela Mayer this Friday in Tucson, AZ on the Oscar Valdez undercard with Top Rank on ESPN.
WV: You are planning on cutting weight tonight. What workout do you have to do to cut weight in such a short period of time?
Yes, tonight will consist of the final stages of weight cutting. Thanks to Intermittent Fasting and a specific meal plan I don’t have too much to cut but tonight will consist of sweating out the remaining bit…and that’s never an enjoyable process for myself or for my husband who gets to put up with my longing glances at any drinking water and my attempts at entertaining myself while in the sauna. After doing this for so long I have a routine that effectively gets me to where I need to be.
WV: Do you feel women’s boxing needs more exposure and funding?
I believe that slowly women’s boxing is beginning to get more of the exposure that it so very much needs. With fighters like Katie Taylor, Clarissa Shields and others now in with the professional managers, promoters and spectators are beginning to again take notice. It’s far from where it needs to be but it’s getting there.
WV: From a female perspective, what is your opinion on Adalaide Byrd. Should she be sacked? Or is it men sending a woman in to do their dirty work for them?
I don’t know if I can truly say that it’s “a man sending a woman in to do the dirty work or not.” There’s always bad calls. Always controversy. Boxing is a business. Always has been. Shady stuff is part of that unfortunately. I’m not excusing it or condoning it and situations like this (and others) need to be investigated and handled appropriately.
WV: Corruption within the sport. Do you think it is there? And can we do anything about it?
Corruption is absolutely a part of the sport. However, I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s exclusive to just boxing. In a utopian society sure, we could have a solution for it. But, I suppose in a utopian society we also wouldn’t have combat sports or betting.
