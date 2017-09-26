Exclusive Interview by Will “The Scribe” Vickers
“I was around goons, thugs, headbangers, and killers, on the south side of Chicago. I was a part of the click and at that time I was easily influenced by the street shenanigans.” – Dino “The Lethal Warrior” Wells
I started boxing at nineteen years old to pay homage to Sugar Ray Robinson, my favorite boxer of all time. I was a dominant force at one point, training harder than most, perfecting my defense, and walking through my opponents. I won twenty-nine straight fights before losing my first fight. My total record is 67-13 as an amateur. As a pro 0-1, and I will change that. Notable fights: Sheldon Joy 0-2, Anwar Oshana 1-1, Antonio Tarver 0-1, Anthony Steward 1-2, Calvin Brock 0-1. I lost 4 titles as an amateur. And I lost my drive in boxing because of dealing drugs.
WV: Your left arm you cannot extend properly when you jab because of a gunshot wound. Could you tell us about what happened?
I was hanging with a homie, going to get some coochie from some girls in the gang opposition neighborhood. They ran up on us demanding us to turn our hats around. I was a hot head back then and didn’t comply. So, they jumped us and shot me as I ran.
WV: What were the personal reasons for you giving up your amateur career?
When I got beat in an Olympic trials qualifier, I was discouraged. The reason, my mother took my first-born son from me. Her excuse I wasn’t stable. That’s a very sensitive subject to me. Rest in peace Orlando Christopher Wilburn-Wells
WV: Do you feel as if your upbringing has affected you later in life?
Yes, big time.
WV: Do you think things could have worked out differently if you had a better upbringing?
Most certainly.
WV: You said you used to be a gangbanger. Could you tell us more about this, and what it involved?
I was around goons, thugs, headbangers, and killers, on the south side of Chicago. I was a part of the click and at that time I was easily influenced by the street shenanigans. It wasn’t what I really wanted to do but I did it to survive seemingly dealing with my father’s drug addiction, and just trying to find myself in life.
WV: The award-winning film you starred in “When the Bell Rings”, could you tell us how this came to fruition?
I was working for film independent, the spirit awards, well out of shape at around 265 pounds. I was super tired whilst working because of being out of shape. I was telling Brad how I was a very good boxer. At first, he didn’t believe it until I told him my entire journey up to the point of meeting him. I cried, and told him I wanted to get back into boxing. He stated, if I find a gym he’ll film my comeback.
WV: Then how did you go onto be awarded “The Honorary WBC Boxing Champion?”
At the L.A. premier of “When the Bell Rings”, the WBC watched the documentary and was moved by my story and honored me as world champion and ambassador for peace.
WV: What are you doing with your life now?
Going through withdrawals without boxing and film. My life after “When the Bell Rings” hasn’t gone as I expected or dreamed. Can’t let people see me stressed or depressed, so I focus on reaching my goals. Which is a successful screenwriter, actor, director, and yet another return to the ring.
WV: How is family life?
My oldest son died in Montgomery, Al. Possible murder. It’s hard to comprehend his death. I have custody of my middle son now, and it’s a challenge raising him. Still trying to rebuild with my daughter. My parents and my relationship is not great. And I’m married now, to the woman in the documentary. That happened a few years after the premier of “When the Bell Rings.”
WV: And what are your future goals and aspirations?
To be a better father to my children than what my father was to me. To film thought provoking movies and TV shows. To remain relevant in entertainment. Get solid answers and justice for my son’s death. And have “When the Bell Rings” on Netflix for the masses to watch and love.
WV: What was your opinion of the Mayweather, JR./McGregor fight?
It was an Interesting fight. It went as I expected.
WV: If you could say anything to your children reading this right now, what would it be?
I talk to Desmond often, he’s a serious athlete, as for my daughter, I will always love you. Really, I want my children to stay on path and never let anything deter them from their goals.Contact the Feature Writers