“I know that the fans love the knockouts, but I think that the knockout is a thing unexpected, I plan my fights to the long distance and I always try to box better than my opponent.”—Jon “Jonfer” Fernandez
Fighters are born. There’s something about being willing to step in the ring and risk your life to entertain fans. Many have tried and failed. Many have triumphed. Few reach boxing superstardom. Rising super featherweight Bilbao, País Vasco, Spain, native Jon “Jonfer” Fernandez, 13-0, 11 KO’s, is poised to make a lasting impact in boxing. He has a high level pedigree and is calculated in his dissection of opponents.
Boxing is truly a what have you done for me lately type of sport. Fernandez, last time out, put on a brilliant display in his second round knockout victory over a game but outmatched Juan Reyes, 14-4-3, 2 KO’s, the first knockout loss for Reyes. Fernandez simply did what he naturally does and used his natural skill and eventually set up the knockout. He didn’t seek it, it came to him. It’s still early in his career but performances as such are what champions are made of.
Fernandez will look to continue his run on September 23, 2017, when he takes on undefeated Russian Alexander Podolsky, 9-0, 3 KO’s, for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver super featherweight championship in familiar territory, Spain. Ringside Report had the opportunity to interview Fernandez prior to his upcoming fight to get to know the Spaniard a little better.
JCB: How’s training camp going for your upcoming fight against Alexander Podolsky on September, 29th?
Thanks to you for the interest. The training camp is going perfect; we are doing a very good training so I think that this fight will be great because I think that my opponent will arrive, also, in the best conditions.
JCB: If you don’t mind sharing, what’s your daily routine like when in camp?
As I said before, the training camp is going perfect. I trained the physical conditioning in the morning with my wife, Nekane, who is my nutritionist and she was also boxer. In the afternoon I train boxing. We sparred three times per week the last three weeks.
JCB: What was it like for you growing up in Spain, and how did you get started with boxing?
I started to box at the age of 14, when I decided to leave soccer. I fell in love with boxing since the first day in the gym.
JCB: I’ve seen your social media postings and you put a lot of emphasis on sparring. How has that helped with your development and have you spared with any current champions?
For this training camp we were very lucky because we sparred with Petr Petrov. He fought for the lightweight world title a few months ago. Also, I was the sparring partner of Carl Frampton for his rematch against Leo Santa Cruz.
JCB: Sergio Martinez was a great champion and fought anyone put in front of him. What does it mean to fight under the Maravilla Box Promotions banner and how did you link up?
For me is an honor to be a part of his team. When I started to box I was a hardcore fan of his fight style. He and the rest of the team are great, I am very lucky.
JCB: You had what I consider a highlight reel, one punch knockout in your last fight against Juan Reyes. In other fights I’ve seen that when you have a guy hurt you dial in like an assassin. Guys like Triple G have built up a reputation for knocking fighters out. Do you go into a fight with a similar thought process as in looking to score knockouts in an effort to generate fan interest? Because, as we know, fans love knockouts.
I know that the fans love the knockouts, but I think that the knockout is a thing unexpected. I plan my fights to the long distance and I always try to box better than my opponent. If the knockout arrives, welcome! I am not obsessed with this.
JCB: Your fight with Podolsky will be for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver super featherweight title. How important is this fight to you and what’s your expectation heading into the fight?
It is the most important fight of my career until this moment. My opponent is a great opponent, another unbeaten fighter just as I. The WBC Silver Title is a very important title because if I win the fight, other bigger fights would be coming. But now, you can trust me, I’m only thinking of Podolsky.
JCB: Real Madrid or FC Barcelona?
Athletic de Bilbao.
JCB: Any parting words for the fans regarding your next fight?
Thank you very much to all fanatics that follow me and are aware of me. I hope to bring them very big fights.