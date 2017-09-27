By Vinny “Glory Days” Lucci
As the boxing calendar year is winding down several high profile fights that were candidates for fight of the year honors have fallen short by purist standards. Badou Jack Vs James DeGale ended in a well-deserved draw but failed to capture the imagination. Kell Brook Vs Errol Spence, JR. was very entertaining bout until Brook’s eye socket caved just at it had before against Gennady Golovkin last year. Danny Jacobs Vs Golovkin ignited audiences except Jacobs refused to engage in the pocket every time he landed a combo regardless of the fact he entered ring over the light heavyweight limit.
Andre Ward’s rematch against Sergey Kovalev fizzled out with Ward winning by a low blow TKO. Last week Golovkin was once again poised for super stardom against Canelo Alvarez but horrible scoring denied Gennady his true moment in the sun.
Based on fan approval and overall consensus by media Anthony Joshua’s stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in April is odds on favorite to beat all others with its dramatic pace. Both warriors tasted the canvas with the proverbial passing of the torch high lighting best bout of goliaths in decades. One bout remains a live under dog to cop top honors; Guillermo Rigondeaux against Vasyl Lomachenko.
The Venue:
December 9, hosted by the Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City. At stake will be Vasyl’s WBO Jr lightweight title. (130 lbs) Bout to be promoted by Top Rank and presented on ESPN.
The Stats:
Guillermo “Rigo” Rigondeaux is a Cuban defector with outstanding amateur background including two Olympic Gold medals at bantamweight in 2000 and 2004. Standing 5’4” and possessing a 68” wingspan he fights from southpaw stance. The 36 year old owns a ledger of 17-0-1, 11 KO’s.
Vasyl “Hi Tech” Lomachenko is a Ukrainian southpaw with outstanding skills and equally matched amateur status boasting two Olympic Gold medals of his own in 2008 and 2012 at featherweight and lightweight respectively. Standing two inches taller at 5’6” he gives away 4 inches in reach. At 29 years of age is fast approaching his peak years with modest record of 9-1, 7 KO’s which
Previous fight:
In June Rigondeaux uncharacteristically bested Moises Flores in a one round stoppage in Nevada retaining his WBA Super bantamweight and linear titles. The stoppage was later reversed by Nevada State Athletic commissioners headed by Bob Bennett to N/C (no contest) due to the fact the knockout blow came after the bell but was unintentional.
Last month Lomachenko made third defense of his WBO Jr. Lightweight title stopping Miguel Marriaga in seven rounds in California when Miguel failed to come out of his corner for round eight.
Styles:
Rigondeaux is a thought provoking flat footed counter puncher who often resembles a coiled cobra in tight defense before striking out from southpaw stance with cracking left hand behind right jab lead. He often steps widely into the combo appearing fleet footed for the briefest of moments but the technique is highly effective. At advanced age of 36 he still enters ring in magnificent shape having avoided a lengthy pro career due to his nationalism before defecting. Tight defense, and virtuous patience enhance his extraordinary boxing skill set. His power and reach make him the complete prototype for greatness.
Lomachenko’s style is a never ending whirlwind of improvisational movements that befuddle opponents earning him second nickname of “Matrix.” While he is listed as a southpaw he can change directions and angles in the blink of an eye while boxing on a dime. He has legit knockout power in either hand but usually wins by volume of punches his adversaries can’t see nor defend.
What to look for on fight night. With two superstars in ring the real pundits will revel in the mastery of the moment. Two little giants will engage ring center looking to establish dominance by finding the proper distance inside the pocket. This is another key bout where footwork will play devil’s advocate.
Can Vasyl hypnotize his adversary with insane side to side revelations of movement or will Guillermo’s reach and stalking style nullify the dragonfly before him? While this won’t be a crap shoot both contestants will be looking to gain an edge by liberating their rival’s senses
with artistic displays of high caliber combinations embossed with signature left hand bombs.
Odds:
Early betting odds is as damn close to “pick-‘em” as you’ll find all year. Ringside Report agrees. 2/3 either way is fair choice but don’t be fooled by late money changing the boards. Neither man holds an edge this night at it will be won by who can impose his style upon the other.
The Vinny Factor:
As often it is the case “footwork” will predicate the outcome of many boxing matchups. Styles can only be implemented once a fighter has made the necessary adjustments where he can engage or exit the pocket. When an Orthodox fighter faces a southpaw he must get his lead foot inside the stance of his adversaries lead foot to gain maximum punching leverage. When two southpaws clash the principle still holds true but both fighters are at risk for leaving their left sides vulnerable to counters.
Vasyl will attempt to nullify all dance steps as he invents awkward punching angles that no one could possibly train for. Unlike legends Hank Armstrong and Aaron Pryor his whirlwind attacks are never just forward encounters but more a gyromagnetic force of nature that defies logic in movement. To sum up Loma’s footwork I created this equation. “You can’t step to him in the pocket; nor can you step away.” The counter strategy Guillermo must either take chances venturing way out of his comfort zone abandoning some of his clinic style defense or tighten it up even more becoming an iceman and wait to capitalize on mistakes which could cost him rounds.
Rigondeaux has the patience of Central Park statue which has turned off casual fans thirsting for action in his last few bouts. In fact, before his last fight even the media had cooled to his safety first approach and failed to grasp the superior technicians other virtues.
Promoter Bob Arum was able to put this match together as a year’s end send off because Lomachenko begged for bigger stage to showcase his skills against the very best. His Cuban counterpart is the other side of the coin who readily agreed to take his status to a higher utopia. As the fight unfolds Loma will be working overtime every round and capturing the judge’s attention even when punches are missing. Guillermo will have to put his man down, and keep him down to win, or lose on points.
Prediction: Vasyl Lomanchenko by split decision.
It would be perfectly understandable based on boxing abilities for one judge to appreciate the challenger’s style more. Notwithstanding, the other two will have Vasyl wining by slightly wider margins.
