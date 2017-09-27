Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions, along with Montoya Boxing are set to bring hometown heroes and skilled warriors for an action packed card on September 29. The highly anticipated event will air live on beIN SPORTS (8 p.m. CT / 10 p.m ET) from inside the infamous Gilley’s Dallas.
John “The Phenom” Vera will square off against Nigerian Sunday “Golden Child” Ajuwa in own backyard as he headlines an action packed card in Dallas, TX, Friday September 29, 2017, at Gilley’s Downtown, located in Dallas.
Vera will look to keep is undefeated record squeaky clean as he squares off against Ajuwa, who is fighting in the United States for the first time in his professional career. The co-main event will feature another Texas local and Olympic alternate, Adrain Taylor against the powerful Ronald Mixon.
All fights will be televised live on beIN SPORTS and will start at 8 p.m CT
The non-televised undercard will feature a few Texas fan favorites from Ft. Worth, TX such as new comer Edward Vasquez, Jose Rivera (Dallas, TX) and Alberto Navarro (Laredo, TX).