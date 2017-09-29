Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions, along with Montoya Boxing are set to bring hometown heroes and skilled warriors for an action packed card on September 29. The highly anticipated event will air live on beIN SPORTS (8 p.m. CT / 10 p.m ET) from inside the World Renound Gilley’s of Dallas.
John “The Phenom” Vera will square off in his own backyard against Nigerian Native, Sunday “Golden Child” Ajuwa as they headline an action packed card in The Heartland of Texas, Dallas tomorrow night!
Vera will look to keep is undefeated record squeaky clean as he squares off against Ajuwa, who is fighting in the United States for the first time in his professional career. The co-main event will feature another Texas local and Olympic alternate, Adrain Taylor against the powerful Ronald Mixon.
All fights will be televised live on beIN SPORTS and will start at 8 p.m CT
OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
MAIN EVENT – SUPER WELTERWEIGHT
John “THE PHENOM” Vera (17-0-0, 10KO), Fort Worth, TX 155.8 lbs.
vs.
Sunday “Golden Child” Ajuwa (15-2-0, 12KO), Nigeria 156.4 lbs.
CO-FEATURE – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Adrain “Montu-RA” Taylor (4-0-0, 3KO), Dallas, TX 176.8 lbs.
vs.
Ronald “Showtime” Mixon (8-1-0, 7KO) Los Angeles, CA 177.6 lbs.
OPENING T.V. BOUT – HEAVYWEIGHT
Ivan Dychko (2-0-0, 2KO) Kazakhstan 246.2 lbs.
vs.
Aubur Wright (2-1-0, 1KO) West Palm Beach, FL 272.8 lbs.
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
Jose Rivera (5-0-0, 3KO) Houston, TX, WEIGHT TBD
vs.
Alberto Navarro (3-15-0) Laredo, TX 136.2 lbs.
SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT
Edward Vasquez (2-0-0, 1KO), Fort Worth, TX 128.2 lbs.
vs.
Thomas Smith (3-5-0, 2KO), Dallas, TX 129.6 lbs.
LIGHTWEIGHT
Gabriel Flores Jr. (3-0-0, 2KO), Stockton, CA 130.6 lbs.
vs.
Donnie Reeves (1-0-0, 1KO), Hanibal, MO 128.4 lbs.
Ray Flores and Jim Greishbar will call the action live from ringside, while Abel Arriaga will be your host for tomorrow night’s star-studded showcase.
All fights and fighters are subject to change.