Hello fight fans. There were a few noteworthy matches that took place this past weekend that went a bit under the radar. The most significant of the bunch featured a cruiserweight battle between Mairis Briedis, 23-0, 18 KO’s Vs former heavyweight contender Mike “The Rebel” Perez, 22-3-1, 14 KO’s, as a part of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS). Both fighters showed a lot of effort in what was a rough and tumble, at times ugly fight. Both fighters were deducted a point, Perez for a headbutt and Briedis for holding. In the end Briedis landed the most significant shots of the fight and won a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. Briedis moves on in the WBSS tournament and will face off against Oleksandr Usyk next in what should be an intriguing matchup.
Rising junior lightweight Jon “Jonfer” Fernandez, 14-0, 12 KO’s, continued to look impressive as he used his skill and to defeat Alexander Podolsky, 9-1, 3 KO’s. Fernandez was very sharp and proved to be a few notches ahead of the game Podolsky. Podolsky wasn’t able to answer the bell for the 7th round giving Fernandez the technical knockout victory. Additionally, Paul Butler, 25-1, 13 KO’s, secured his shot at the WBA bantamweight title currently held by Jamie McDonnell with an impressive victory over Stuart Hall, 21-6-2, 7 KO’s. The fight was a rematch of a close win Butler had over Stuart in 2014.
Stay tuned throughout the week for updates on the coming fight schedule.