By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
There is a phrase used a lot in sports. Character.
In politics, it is perhaps a little less tolerated as characters can be quite embarrassing, often trying to gain some kind of attention that is not always positive.
Recently we have seen a few characters in a boxing ring – some of them have even been boxers!
So, whilst my Publisher here at Ringside Report, “Bad” Brad Berkwitt, who is more qualified to run a raffle than the orange commander in chief, tries to run a few characters out of our forum, let me introduce you to one cracking character in British and Irish boxing who is making his mark, once again, in the ring.
He aint unbeaten and he aint a super star…
He has had 57 fights, 28 of which he has lost. Now there is talk of a title shot.
Fairy tale?
No…
Reality
Last weekend whilst the world lost its collective head over judge’s score cards, there were a couple of fighters on the same bill as Hughie Fury and Joseph Parker who LITERALLY lost their heads.
Peter McDonagh, 28-28-1, 3 KO’s, three time an Irish boxing champion said something to his opponent at the weigh in, he then pushed him and all hell nearly broke out. McDonagh had taken offense at something said in a press conference where his opponent, Shayne Singleton, 23-3-1, 8 KO’s, had described him as a journeyman.
With his record, you can see that Singleton may have had a point. Now, of course, he has lost to him! A journeyman.
McDonagh though is on a new mission. Under the tutelage of the Fury’s he is working on getting his career onto the right track with 11 fights now won under his belt and their training regime. At 38 years old, he is older than Andre Ward but younger than Floyd Mayweather, JR. but he is like a kid in a candy store, wanting more, more, more – he aint retiring.
Perhaps the most offensive element of the press conference was not what was said or happened, but the ridiculous shamrock covered green suit worn by McDonagh. As a kid from Connemara in Ireland, he is perhaps channelling his inner Conor McGregor. I think he should visit a priest to exorcise that demon!
McDonagh is a perfect fit for the Fury’s as he is a massively controversial figure. This is not the first time he has found himself at the center of massive issues and it was 13 years ago that he made an impact, the like of which is still left unsatisfied.
It was one of the strangest and characterful events in Irish, not world boxing.
It was in 2006, that he won the Irish lightweight title against Michael Gomez, having turned down the chance to fight for the WBU lightweight title against Willie Limond. It all began when he employed Uri Geller as a mind coach in preparation.
The fight was strange.
In the 5th round, Gomez stopped fighting, was hit several times, ended up on the canvas, the fight was stopped as he got up and left the ring!
Both fighters had their purses withheld pending an investigation as it was reported that there were strange betting patterns evident on a 5th round win for McDonagh.
The investigation uncovered nothing, the purses were released and rats were still being smelled. Gomez said he just decided whilst in that ring that he wanted to retire then and there whilst McDonagh pointed to the Uri Geller said he had enlisted to explain it all.
His last 11 fights have seen 11 wins and he has never ducked a fight and the list of people to whom he has lost reads like a list of top level fighters because that is what they are!
Turning professional in 2002, he was a decent pro for quite some time, getting quite a few Irish, English and a European title fights in his early years. Then, like so many, he would have thought his chance had gone as he found himself at the wrong end of contests!
In 2009, he lost to Lee Purdy and Lenny Daws (He beat Purdy in 2008…)
in 2010, it was Michell Di Rocco, Yvan Mendy and Frankie Gavin
In 2011, it was Darren Hamilton and Alex Arthur
In 2012, it was Bradley Skeete and Ronnie Heffron twice
In 2013, it was to Bradley Skeete, again.
Last Saturday night McDonagh won on points though there are quite a few ringside commentators and people in the Singleton camp who were unsure of the decision being the right one. Once again McDonagh saw an opponent walk away from the arena without shaking his hand or acknowledging his win. It was a close fight and McDonagh only got it by 96 to 94.
Having been the Irish champion, we are now talking a European belt. No matter what is next for McDonagh, we can guarantee that the only thing with more color is that awful shamrock suit he wore…