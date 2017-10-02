Exclusive Interview by Joshua “City” Brewer
Boxing is a sport that touches every area, globally. It transcends gender, race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, and much more. 2017 is one of the best years on record for boxing. It’s also a year in which we’ve seen somewhat of a reemergence of the sport’s female combatants getting their opportunities to shine. Females have long provided some of the greatest action almost unbeknownst to the major networks. Progress has been made over the years and there is still a long way to go, but forward we march.
Chevelle “Fist of Steel” Hallback, 30-8-2, 13 KO’s, has never been afraid to throw her hat into the mix. Ringside Report had the opportunity to connect with Hallback, who is still looking to make her presence known at the age of 46. She’s been in with some of the biggest names in the sport and has applied her trade throughout the U.S., and across international waters. Boxing has been about events as of late and Cris “Cyborg” Santos, the number one female in mixed martial arts (MMA), just obtained her boxing license in the state of California. Never one to back down, Hallback was the first to call Santos out. After all, this is the fight game and a fight is what she’s looking for.
Halback gave us insight on her boxing inspirations, current outlook, and why everyone else should take notice.
JB: First and foremost, I want to get a little background on where are you fighting out of and how you got your start in boxing?
I had just turned 7 years old on September 3rd, when I saw Muhammad Ali vs Leon Spinks II on September 15, 1978. It was past my bedtime and I was supposed to have been asleep. But, from my parents bedroom, I heard my mother screaming “Hit him back, get him! Get him!” I jumped out of bed and rushed to the doorway of my parents room. And that’s where I found my love for boxing. I remember standing in the doorway watching that fight, bobbing and weaving as if I, myself was fighting. After the fight was over I remember lying in bed throwing punches in the air wishing I could do what I just saw Ali do, box. I recall telling myself that I could do that, that’s easy! Fast forward 18 years later to March 16, 1996. I was at some friend’s home waiting to see Mike Tyson fight. Low and behold, there was a female fight that took the show and my attention. I was like there is female fighting? Females can box? The fight happened on a Saturday, on Monday, I was in a boxing gym. The rest is history.
JB: Who were your boxing influences coming up?
Hands down, Roy Jones, JR.! I wanted to fight just like him. I studied all of his fights that I could get a hold of. He was the first. Then I started watching anyone with that type of unorthodox, fast, defensive, and hard hitting style.
JB: As far as the sport of boxing in general, I’ve always advocated that females put on some of the best fights in the sport but haven’t always gotten their just due in terms of being showcased regularly on some of the bigger networks. We’re starting to more attention and emphasis on giving you all more spotlight with the likes Claressa Shields headlining a couple of Showtime cards as well as others getting some shine. But, it could be more. What are your thoughts on this?
There are a lot of good female fighters out there and I think we all should get the opportunity to be showcased. It’s very unfortunate that we are not. No disrespect to Claressa Shields, because she truly worked hard to get to where she’s at today, but if it wasn’t for her winning the Gold Medal, twice, she probably wouldn’t get the exposure she has received thus far. I say that because there are females out there that are just as good, if not better, that aren’t getting exposure. We need more promoters to step up to the plate and showcase these women on their cards. Similar to what Don King did for Christy Martin and what Claressa Shields promoter is doing for her now. But, I can say the promoters are doing a little better. The MMA promoters are doing much more for their female fighters. They understand that females can bring in the money as well.
JB: You haven’t been in the ring since 2014, have you still been active in the gym during this layoff period?
Yes. I have to stay active in the gym as much as I possibly can because of the inactivity in the ring.
JB: Cris “Cyborg” Santos just recently got her boxing license. You’re the first that I’ve seen calling her out. Why do you want this fight?
That I’ve seen, I’m the first and the only one calling her out. For whatever reason, it is very hard for me to get fights. It is to my understanding, from what I have heard, that it’s a challenge for them to find her fights in the MMA. It appears I am feared by many as well as she. Because of that, and now that she has received her boxing license, it makes sense for the two most feared females in combat sports to fight each other. it will be actioned packed, exciting, and if marketed right, it can get major exposure on one of the biggest networks and generate a lot of money for both of us.
JB: Floyd Mayweather, JR. just recently fought UFC’s Conor McGregor in a huge crossover fight. Sensible boxing fans knew it wasn’t a matter of if, but only when Floyd would knock Conor out. What were your thoughts on that that fight and how long would you envision Cyborg lasting in the ring with you?
I feel like everyone has a ‘punchers chance’ once inside those ropes. Yea, on paper, with Mayweather, JR.’s skills and all, him beating Conor was no question for the majority of boxing fans and critics. But inside that ring anything could happen and I for one, even though I favored Mayweather, JR. to win, didn’t count Conor out. As far as Cyborg is concerned, I was really impressed with her sparring match with Claressa Shields. She handled herself very well for someone that only does MMA. How long she would stay in there with me? Lol, only time will tell if she gets in there with me.
JB: Have you considered or do you see yourself ever stepping into an MMA cage?
Actually, I have fought MMA. Two fights to be exact. The first fight is actually on YouTube. The second fight I fought in the cage was a learning lesson. Don’t get cocky! Stick to what you know! I really don’t know any ground work. I just know how to not be taken down and if on the ground, how to just hold them in my guard. That’s it. I was winning the fight and I had her pretty much knocked out on her feet. I realized that I had her in trouble and decided to pick her up and slam her. (Why did I do that?) She was alert enough to reach up and bring me right down with her. I got caught in a triangle choke and that’s all she wrote. My MMA career was officially over. I wasn’t impassioned enough about competing in the sport to really learn ground work and you need to be well rounded to compete and do well in that sport. I’m the type of person that in anything I do, I want to be the best and not just good enough.
JB: You’ve been in with Cecilia Braekhus and lost via decision. She’s gone on to become arguably the top female in the sport. What was that experience like and what did you learn from that fight?
I was robbed! Not crying over spilled milk, but I was robbed. She did good and won the first 3, maybe 4 rounds. The rest I had her hurt, swollen, and running. She grabbed and ran almost the whole fight. I begged her for a rematch from the time they announced the winner until this current day. I’ve learned that Cecilia is scared to give me a rematch.
JB: Continuing the topic of Cecilia, I know you’re not shy in speaking your mind. You’ve been calling for a rematch. Do you think she’ll agree and what would your approach be for the rematch?
Do I want a rematch? Badder than I want to fight Cyborg. Do I think she would give me one? No! My approach if it were to happen? I’m knocking her clean out!
JB: Any other boxers in specific you want to step into the ring with?
Yea, any boxers 140-147 that will step in the ring with me.
JB: What’s your message to the rest of the fighters in or around your division, especially those who may call you out after reading this interview?
I can almost guarantee you that no one is going to call me out. But if by chance they do, I have never turned down a fight and/or ran from anyone that has ever wanted to fight me. Let’s do it!
JB: Lastly, any parting words you want to leave with your fans?
No, thank you man! I just want to say to my fans as well as Cyborg fans, let’s make this fight happen! Spread the word, talk about it! Chevelle Hallback Vs Cris Cyborg is the fight to have! A fight of this magnitude is a fight that fight fans have been begging for. A fight where when it’s all said and done, no judges will be needed.Contact the management team