Loading ...
Ringside Report went on record from day one that the fight between Floyd “Make It Rain” Mayweather, JR. & Conor “No Business In Boxing” McGregor was a “Circus Act!” Also, after the fight that Mayweather, JR. carried McGregor with the ability to take him out anytime he wanted. Well, here is the “SMOKING GUN” we all knew was out there from “Make It Rain” Mayweather, JR. himself!
With him admitting this, the Nevada Boxing Commission needs to take that win off his record! But they won’t because they never do the right thing anymore when it involves big FAZULES!