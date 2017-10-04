I’m feeling better, thanks for asking. Each and every prayer was received, felt, and appreciated and my head-cold with slight cough accompaniment — hath been bravely and mainly vanquished. And all with minimal crying and/or pleading theatrics on my part. Lemme step outside to my porch/office, light this stogie and make with the ring writing. But first, like a breech birth, thanks again to Ringside Report for having me. As always, it remains good to be had, gentlepersons.
The WBC has ordered an immediate rematch of the Canelo-“GGG” now infamous in certain circles, draw. President Mauricio Sulaiman announced this Board of Governors’ decision at the World Boxing Council’s 55th Convention at the fab-u-lous Fairmont Flame Towers Hotel, in wherest-ever the heck ‘Baku’ may be. Yet, one must have before them a working definition of “immediate.” Eight months, lettuce say, is a good whiles.
Particularly for “GGG” who ain’t getting younger. Particularly too for Canelo, whom learns from every match. Particularly ’losses’ or ‘hard-fought battles.’ The more the sand pours into the hour-glass’s bottom chamber, the more things look like they’ll be coming up Alvarez. Speaking of rematches, who’s excited for Bellew-Haye II? Hello? Anyone? Bueller… Bueller… Bueller???
Checking in with further alphabet soup messings, the World Boxing Association hath tallied former world champ of four divisions, one Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez as their No.2 at 115. This coming freshly on the heels of his sobering loss to Rungvisai or Wangek or Smith… oy gevalt, can I just call him Smith? Nevertheless, Chocolatito has been beating the drums in tandem of this interest towards squaring off ‘gainst current title-holder Kal Yafai. But too, he’s beating another drum-set in another direction of WBO champion Naoya Inoue. Meanwhiles, Inoue is looking for a New Year’s Eve dance partner in Tokyo — but is on the record as having a hard time finding a date. Nobody will fight him. Looks like “Chocolatito” passed that particular torch, hopefully he won’t feel froggy ‘nuff to leap on a Japan-bound flight. Kal Yafai seems to be the Gonzalez preferred next bit of ill-advised by moi fisticuffs — or at least that’s ‘closer’ to happening.
Plus-sized prospect Jarrell Miller is set to make his HBO debut. Mariusz Wach shall (minimally) oppose “Big Baby.” It’s a showcase for Miller, sure. Larger than that, or at least with the larger picture in mind, it’s perchance a last grasp for HBO to find its way back into the opulently and lavishly decor’d heavyweight house. This on the back of Dr. Steelhammer’s retirement and Anthony Joshua’s Showtime contract. Expect HBO mouth-pieces to extol Miller ahead of sliced bread, the wheel, and the ability to control fire as a tool. Speaking of which, I cannot wait to see Lomachenko beat a two-division lighter than he Rigondeaux, as proof of being the greatest of all time, inter-galactically speaking. Did I already write about that in a previous Kap’s Smoke Ring? Maybe.
I think it’s now time for me to quit pounding my Chromebook QWERTY, and to fully enjoy this cigar buzz in solitude. Lookit me, smoking cigars and writing a column. And my fifth grade teacher Mrs. Price said I wouldn’t amount to anything. And lookit her now: dead. Till next week, always keep yer chin tucked and never take the dead at their word.
