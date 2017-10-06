Navigating through the heavyweight flotsam of rankings and match making is likened to being up shit creek without a paddle. The cess pool of politics that surrounds the alphabets and their step aside buy outs of mandatory shots along with interim titles is enough to make most casual fans abandon ship. The latest debacle concerns the undefeated Cuban Luis Ortiz, 29-0-2, 23 KO’s, failing a random drug test for a title shot against WBC champion Deontay Wilder, 38-0, 37 KO’s, putting the November 4 bout in serious jeopardy all week.
Ortiz first failed a drug test back in 2014 for use of anabolic steroid, nandrolone. The fallout from the Nevada Athletic Commission after VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) submitted results which had his win at that time over Lateef Kayode changed from a first round knockout, to a no-contest. Ortiz had just captured the WBA interim title, and was subsequently stripped and suspended for eight months and rightfully so. He has won six straight bouts since his comeback.
This time around the fighter has a legitimate beef and may appeal. VADA president Dr. Margaret Goodman claims the boxer failed a urine test on September 22nd for the banned diuretics chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide which are used to treat high blood pressure. With the suspension being upheld the champion will now meet his mandatory defense who took step aside money of his own and is billed on the undercard.
Enter one Bermane Stiverne, 25-2-1, 21 KO’s, who was scheduled to face Dominic Breazeale, 18-1, 16 KO’s, to open the show. Instead, Stiverne was elevated to the main event facing old nemesis Wilder and fulfilling the champions WBC mandatory obligations for next year. Stiverne Vs Wilder is a natural as it finally brings about the long awaited rematch where Wilder went the distance for the first and only time on January 17, 2015 taking Bermane’s title by unanimous decision.
Somehow known only to God, the four winds and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman Deontay Wilder has not been forced to make a mandatory defense of his title with this his 6th voluntary inked in for next month. While the media has criticized the giant’s skills and balance in the past his heart is undeniable inside and out of the ring. He has an athletic body forged in steel and legit KO power in either hand which protects a suspect chin.
Working against him beside his detractors and the presence of WBA/IBF champion Anthony Joshua is a plethora of high ranking contenders who were inked in for title shots before coming up dirty on drug testing. Besides Ortiz, both Andrzej Wawrzyk and Alexander Povetkin forfeited their top place in line and suffered suspensions leaving Wilder no choice but to find secondary prey. To his credit Deontay was hoping to win over new fans by turning back the formidable challenge of best competition not belted in the form of Luis Ortiz.
The undercard is currently filled with fan friendly fights that will keep the live gate at Barclays Center, Brooklyn New York entertained as usual along with Showtime cable audiences. Lou Dibella of Dibella Entertainment promotes the “Premier Boxing Champions” showcase.
Shawn Porter, 27-2-1, 17 KO’s, risks his number one ranking against talented contender Adrian Granados, 18-5-2, 12 KO’s, in a welterweight 10 rounder. Yours truly will be handicapping this bout in my next article as I enthusiastically reach my first milestone for Ringside Report.
Completing the televised triple header undefeated but untested Sergio Lipinets, 12-0, 10 KO’s, will take on the more experienced and seasoned Akihiro Kondo, 29-6-1, 16 KO’s, for vacant IBF Junior welterweight title. The three headliners begin at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.
Ringside Report has been vocal in support of Barclays Center, Brooklyn who host the best available attractions in MSG type electric atmosphere for true boxing junkies. Here’s hoping the new main event finds glorious redemption rather than being truncated into oblivion or placated with substandard entertainment. In Wilder-Stiverne 1, Bermane laid back round after round allowing a highly motived Deontay to go the distance with broken hand (3rd round) and quietly surrender his belt by decision after verbal firefights in press conferences.
Stay tuned…
