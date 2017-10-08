Now that the dust and debris have cleared up from the fallout of last week’s Luis Ortiz debacle, the Deontay Wilder title defense and Barclay’s card for November 4 are safe. The WBC champion will forge ahead with his sixth defense against Bermane Stiverne his mandatory contender salvaging undercard which features an entertaining scrap between Shawn Porter and Adrian Granados. At stake is Porter’s number one ranking in a round bout against a talented opponent who seems destined to constantly get shafted by fractions when scorecards are read.
The Venue:
Barclay’s Brooklyn, N.Y. will host a “Premier Boxing Champions” showcase promoted by Lou Dibella of Dibella Promotions. Doors open at 7 P.M. With first televised bout (Showtime) to air at 9 P.M ET. The undercard also features Sergey Lipinets, 12-0, 10 KO’s Vs Akihiro Kondo, 29-6-1, 16 KO’s for the IBF super lightweight title.
The Stats:
Shawn Porter is the former WBC welterweight champion and is fighting to protect his number one ranking. His ledger stands at a respectable 27-2-1, 17 KO’s with a 57% knockout ratio. The Orthodox Ohio native fighting out of Vegas stands 5”7” with a 69 ½ “wingspan at 29 years of age.
Adrian Granados is a sturdy test for any welterweight and has been presented chance of a lifetime in reversing roles with Porter taking his ranking and negating him to “gate keeper “status. His record is slightly misleading at 18-5-2, 12 KO’s. The Mexican boxer owns a 48% knockout ratio and also does battle from orthodox stance. He owns a height advantage standing 5’9” with a considerable reach surplus of 74”. The Illinois fighter is 26 years of age and hoping to catch Porter snoozing on steps to throne overlooking this match to bigger game slated for next year.
Previous fight:
Porter last tangled with Andre Berto at Barclay’s back in April stopping Berto at half way mark of round 9 by TKO. Berto always gets himself into magnificent fighting shape but may have peaked as far back as 2010 going 4-5 over his last nine fights starting with losing his WBC welterweight title to Victor Ortiz by UD in 2011 and becoming a steppingstone for Jesus Soto Karass, Roberto Guerrero, and none other than Floyd Mayweather, JR.
Granados fought Adrien Broner back in February and was victim of hometown robbery where he clearly out boxed Broner over ten rounds only to lose by split decision in Cincinnati leaving ringside fans and cable viewership wondering aloud how Broner’s sloppy work ethic and laid back approach could possibly be winning rounds. Ringside Report had Granados up 6 rounds to 4.
Styles:
Porter is a pure brawler who can box when he desires. Trouble is his dad as trainer has taken him far as he can and Shawn elects to fight like the house is on fire. His bull rushes into pocket and free swinging carnage tempt to illicit a street fight from every foe taking them out of their game plan. His aggressive behavior of lunging forward gives every opponent cause to worry for unintentional head butts. Most fans don’t realize he started off his career at middleweight back in 2008 and gradually worked his way backwards into welterweight contention. His thickly built torso is well conditioned to absorb the hammers of his contemporaries.
Granados does not own a single stellar factor to his game but to his credit does everything quite well. Consider his losses where every single time have come by either split or majority decision giving credence to favoritism and controversial scoring. The ring veteran started off his career back in 2008 at lightweight and has fought most of his career at junior welterweight, 140 lbs. His height is substantial enough to easily take the seven pound rise in weight and remain in top condition. He elects to box safely behind solid defense but has shown flashes of fan friendly aggression which earned him the nickname “Tigre.” (Tiger)
What to look for fight night:
Porter has a heartwarming and enduring relationship with his father Kenny. When ring announcer is setting the table at introductions team Porter are forehead to forehead with Pop humanly gazing into his son’s eyes while his arms rest over the fighter’s shoulders. No words spoken you can just sense the love and admiration for each other with both men silently promising victory pledge to each other.
Granados has been on big stage before but this time he knows he must make it count or languish further as “opponent” status instead of igniting a promising path to real title shot early next year.
Porter in customary fashion will look to break his man down first physically then mentally. Every clash ring center inside the gate is a theoretical plus for Shawn. His more natural massive size will be used to wear down Adrian every round in hopes of tiring him out and exposing lapses in his defense where Porter will look to capitalize on his power shots.
Granados must keep his forehead free of accidental head butts while holding Porter at bay with his jab and stiff right hands. Going into this bout his habitual work rate per round seems under manned for task. The best way to beat Porter “is” landing that one /two combo, then tying him up before he initiates clinch of his own. The powerful Kell Brook used his speed and power to offset Porter the night he took his title by “MD” Back in 2014. He would follow up every exchange by turning the former champ into his punches before existing the pocket and repositioning himself outside of range. Going into this fight it has yet to be seen that Adrian possesses the power to keep Shawn off or the physical ability to manhandle him two minutes out of every round as Porter’s style suggests.
Odds:
Early line opened with Porter favored at -350 to Granados +225. I liken the odds more to Porter a 4/1 favorite.
The Vinny Factor:
This time around we can simply equate the Vinny factor into the experience factor. Porter is not only the naturally heavier, stronger man but has faced far superior opposition including Julio Diaz, Devon Alexander, Paulie Malignaggi, Kell Brook, Keith Thurman, Adrein Broner, and Andre Berto. While Granados modest record has supplied him with sufficient acumen to warrant the match up there is nothing on his resume to suggest he can repel Porter let alone stop him. Shawn has tangled with most of the notable gun slingers at 147 and will fight accordingly.
Prediction:
Porter by S.O.S. (stoppage or scorecards)
