Everyone has heard of Ali, right? And how about Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko, and other world-famous athletes and champions? These people are all great athletes with impressive records – but if you bet on them being the ones with the highest number of wins on record, you will be way off. Instead, why not play free Canadian video slots at Royal Vegas casino – your bets might be much more successful there. While these people might not have won major belts and international championships but they have seen their hands raised far more often than some of the big champions today.
5. Henry Armstrong
Henry Armstrong was one of the few athletes who won fights in three different divisions – he was active as a featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight, and he defended his welterweight title a total of nine times. He also went by three different nicknames during his career – Homicide Hank, Hurricane Hank, and Hammerin’ Hank. And all of them were well-deserved (except maybe for the homicidal part) – out of his total of 181 fights, he won 151, and 101 by KO.
The Ring ranked Armstrong as the second greatest fighter of the last 80 years in 2007.
4. Sugar Ray Robinson
Considered by many one of the greatest boxers of all time, Sugar Ray Robinson had quite a few belts to call his own. Robinson had the third longest unbeaten streak in boxing history, with 91 fights. He was ranked the best welterweight and the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time by the Boxing Research Organization.
During his active years, he had 200 official fights, with 173 wins (108 by KO)
3. Samuel “Sam” E. Langford
Known as Boston Tar Baby, Boston Terror, and Boston Bonecrusher, Sam Langford also fought his way through all divisions from lightweight to heavyweight, defeating many champions in each in the process. Unfortunately, Langford was never able to secure a world title for himself – due to his reputation of an unstoppable force in the ring, many simply refused to fight him – including heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey, who considered him “the greatest fighter ever”.
Out of his 256 fights, Langford won 180, and 128 by KO.
2. Ted “Kid” Lewis
Ted “Kid” Lewis, born Gershon Mendeloff, was another top 100 fighter, and two-time welterweight champion. Between the start of his professional career in 1909 and his retirement in 1929, “Kid” Lewis fought 300 times, with 193 wins (80 by KO).
1. Willie Pep
Guglielmo Papaleo, known by his ring name Willie Pep, had an impressive career – he fought almost 2,000 rounds during his 26-year career. A fast, elusive, and fit fighter, he is considered one of the best boxers of the 20th century, and he has an impressive record to prove it.
During his career, Willie Pep entered the ring 241 times, winning 229 of his matches (65 by KO).