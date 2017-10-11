The weekend was full of boxing action as fans were treated to super middleweight action live from Germany, courtesy of the World Boxing Super Series. So far, the tournament has delivered as fans have been treated to several exciting fights ending via stoppage. This night wouldn’t disappoint either as the U.K.’s Chris Eubank, JR., 26-1, 20 KO’s, was fully dialed in from the initial introductions as he intensely stared down his opponent, Avni Yildirim, 16-1, 10 KO’s, of Turkey. From the opening bell it was clear that Eubank, JR., was the quicker and more powerful fighter. Yildirim was never able to really hurt Eubank with any of his shots. Eubank, JR., landed a snapping right uppercut in the second that showed his prowess and intent. After each round he continued to stare down Yildirim as he walked to his corner, continuing the animosity the two showed during press conferences leading up to the fight.
I’m the third round Eubank, JR., really opened things up with a hard and powerful combination of crosses that hurt Yildirim. The fight ended in the middle of the ring when Eubank, JR., continued to throw bombs and caught Yildirim with a hard right-left hook combo that dropped him awkwardly on his front side. The referee stepped in to waive off the contest immediately giving Eubank the TKO victory in the third round. Eubank, JR., put the rest of the super middleweights in the tournament on notice with this win and has to be considered the early favorite. Time will tell as there can be only one Ali Trophy winner.
In other fight news, Anthony Crolla, 32-6-3, 13 KO’s, won a unanimous decision victory over Ricky Burns, 41-7-1, 14 KO’s. This was a big fight across the pond as it pitted two prominent stars from the U.K., in battle.
This weekend features a slew of marvelous fights that certainly have the fight fan in mind. On October 14, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Showtime will telecast a highly anticipated anticipated triple header featuring six of the best junior middleweights in the world. The event will be headlined by Erislandy Lara, 24-2-2, 14 KO’s, as he puts his WOrld Boxing Association (WBA) title on the line against the undefeated Terrell Gausha, 20-0, 9 KO’s. This will be Lara’s second bout of the year having demolished Yuri Foreman within four rounds back in January. This will be the first major test for Gausha.
Another title will be on the line in the fight I’m most looking forward to when Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo,29-0, 14 KO’s, takes on Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin, 18-0, 13 KO’s. Charlo’s World Boxing Council (WBC) strap will be up for grabs. FlThe prominent first quote for Charlo was “How the f*** did Lubin get a shot at my title?” It’s indeed a major step up for the 21 year old Lubin who’s found himself in a world title fight against one of the best of the division. Experience is certainly on the side of Charlo and we will need to see the absolute best version of Lubin, a version of him we haven’t seen, in order for him to get the win. This is why we watch the fights.
The third title fight on this stacked card feature International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd, 20-0, 14 KO’s, takes on rugged and battle tested veteran Austin “No Doubt” Trout, 30-3, 17 KO’s. Though Hurd has the title, this will be the first major test in his career as Trout looks to capitalize on another title shot. If Hurd is going to be a ruler in this decision then he will have to defeat the savvy Trout. This should be a very interesting fight as Hurd has one of the best right uppercuts in the sport.
As a part of the World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals, super middleweight Groves Groves, 26-3, 19 KO’s takes on undefeated Jamie Cox, 20-0, 13 KO’s. Groves has been considered a favorite to win the tournament coming in and his will be his opportunity to prove so against a game Cox.
The rising Eddie Ramirez, 17-0, 11 KO’s will be featured in a great step up contest contest against the veteran Antonio Demarco, 32-6-1, 23 KO’s. In order to cement himself as a player, which I believe he is, at junior welterweight. A stoppage would send a real statement.
Leo Santa Cruz, 33-1-1, 18 KO’s will be in action when he takes on the always game Chris Avelos, 27-5, 20 KO’s. Additionally, we will see Abner Mares, 30-2-1, 15 KO’s face Andres Gutierrez 35-1-1, 25 KO’s. If the matchmakers get their way, signs seem to be pointing towards a rematch between Santa Cruz and Mares early 2018.
On behalf of Ringside Report, stay tuned fight fans.