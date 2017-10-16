Exciting boxing action took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, October 14, 2017. The fights consisted of a junior middleweight, 154 triple header featuring six of the top guys in the division as they all saw to make their claim as king.
The main event featured the widely regarded #1 junior middleweight in the world, World Boxing Association (WBA) champion Erislandy Lara, 25-2-2, 14 KO’s, as he made his sixth title defense against Terrell Gausha, 20-1, 9 KO’s. The first round was pretty reserved from an overall perspective though Lara seemed to land the cleaner of the punches that were thrown. Lara continued to show poise seeming to be a just a tad bit faster with his shots. In the fourth, just as fans started to boo, Lara caught Gausha with a short right hook to the temple followed by a left upper cut that dropped him. Gausha was able to recover from the shot and finish the round. As the rounds wore on it became clear that Lara was the better fighter and Gausha seemed to realize that he was in for a tough night.
In the end Lara won a lopsided unanimous decision with scores 116-111 and 117-110 (twice). The fight wasn’t really that close. One way of describing Lara is that he’s consistently consistent. He’s now the kingpin at junior middleweight until one of the young guns comes and takes the throne, which won’t be an easy task on any night.
The co-feature of the night and what I considered to be the fight to watch featured Jermell “Iron Man” Carlo, 30-0, 15 KO’s Vs Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin, 18-1, 13 KO’s. This was the first major test for Lubin as he vied for Charlo’s World Boxing Council (WBC) championship belt. This fight didn’t last long as Charlo caught Lubin with a short right uppercut as he ducked in and it literally left Lubin unable to control his motor functions. Charlo made a definitive statement that he’s a force to be reckoned with at 154 pounds. During the post-fight interview he was definitive that he wants Jarret Hurd next. Lubin is a young fighter who lost in his first championship fight, but there have been many great fighters with similar stories. He’ll bounce back and hopefully grow from the defeat.
“Swift” Jarrett Hurd, 21-0, 15 KO’s, against Austin “No Doubt” Trout, 30-4, 17 KO’s, kicked off the televised action. This bout saw Hurd defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) championship for the first time. Both fighters felt each other out with the jab early on. Hurd landed the best punch of the round with a solid straight right which likely gave him the edge. Trout was the busier fighter in the second round and landed a number of hooks while also maintaining distance and putting his left straight to work. He capped the round off with a solid left hook at the tail end of a two punch combination. Both fighters found themselves in an intense exchange in the early part of round three.
Rounds four and five saw both fighters land punches during exchanges with each seeing some forms of success. Hurd was able to stun and stagger Trout with a shot in the latter part of round six, a round that Trout was winning up to that point. Hurd got the better of Trout and stunned him in the seventh. Hurd also suffered a cut from an accidental head-butt. Hurd was in full control from rounds eight through 10 and landed a number of hard shots on Trout in the 10th. Trout was essentially all but out on his feet and took more shots than we’d ever seen him take. The fight was stopped by the doctor at the end of the 10th giving Jarrett Hurd the technical knockout victory. He sent his regards to widely loved trainer Bernard “Boogaloo” Roach of the Washington, DC, area, who passed away a day earlier.
Another great night of action as we push forward in closing out 2017. Hopefully the promoters continue to put the fans first.