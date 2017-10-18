As we travel through life, if we are fortunate, we discover what really matters. We may have been privileged to do something that impacts a person or a community in a positive way. Perhaps our actions may have inspired another person or group of people to achieve a goal that they may not have otherwise thought possible. Perhaps our words may have given others joy or hope. Those things combine to form our legacy. If we are so honored, there may be a symbol of this legacy, something that people can see, and that will remind them of another person’s accomplishments. September 22, 2017 was the culmination of the recognition of the legacy of James “Quick” Tillis.
“Quick” Tillis put Tulsa Oklahoma on the boxing map. His tough-as-nails style of fighting, his candor, his down to earth, readily approachable demeanor make him a fan favorite. I could write about “Quick’s” accomplishments, of which taking an in his prime and 19-0, 19 KO’s Mike Tyson the distance for the first time, losing a decision, but setting a model of how he could be beaten. We could also reflect on the many other battles in the ring, or his appearance in the blockbuster movie, “The Color Purple”, his cowboy mystique, or his incredible wit. There is no shortage of stories or anecdotes of “Quick” Tillis. We could talk about his book, “Thinkin’ Big”, but what strikes me more than anything with “Quick” and his beautiful wife Vanessa is the loyalty, the concern, the consideration that they have shown and continue to show to others. Their love and dedication, not just to the sport of boxing, but to every endeavor that they undertake should be modeled. In this world that sometimes seems to be dominated by opportunistic or selfish people, it is truly refreshing to meet people who are unselfishly dedicated to making this world a better place for all, and it is a blessing for “Bad” Brad and I to call them family.
We were honored to have “Quick” as our guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show a few days after the street renaming. It was indeed a pleasure! “Quick” was his usual jovial self, reminiscing of times past with “Bad” Brad. The the two of them showed a genuine rapport and mutual regard that goes back to when “Quick” and “Bad” Brad boxed out of the same gym (Allen Park) in North Miami Beach Florida 37 years ago, At that time, a then 13 year old pre “Bad” Brad met the top ranked heavyweight who was training for a title shot against then champion, Mike Weaver, that took place on October 3,1981. As I peered behind the lens, I saw and heard so much more than what was said. I saw a man who reminisced about his career, but I heard a life lesson. Regardless of how many times we are knocked down, regardless of how many hurdles we must overcome, regardless of who is in our corner (or not), never give up. Keep fighting. We are headed to our final destinations, but we must enjoy the journey.
So, when you are driving through the streets of Tulsa, and you come across a street named "Quick Tillis Way", stop and reflect for a moment. Reflect on his legacy. A young man from North Tulsa who was privileged to live out his dreams. Through his travels, his experiences, his victories, and his defeats, he remained the same. He attained success at the highest levels, yet he never forgot his roots. His story should be an inspiration to all, regardless of where they got their start in life that hard work, perseverance, and dedication does indeed pay off.