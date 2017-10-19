Another huge heavyweight fight is set to take center stage in October as the popular Briton Anthony Joshua takes on the IBF challenger in Carlos Takam. Joshua goes into the bout as the heavy favorite with his continued devastating power having stopped all this 19 professional opponents. However Takam will no doubt provide one of his sternest challenges. You can check out the latest odds on the Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam fight here.
Joshua goes into the fight as the 1/50 favorite so it will be a big shock if he is defeated. The challenger Takam has been made the 13/1 outsider with the draw at 33/1. With both fighters bringing in healthy knockout records you can expect this fight to follow suit with it not going the distance.
Joshua has finished a vast amount of his opponents very early in his fights including a list of first round finishes. This is shown in the fact he has a 100 % knock out record. With all this being said it can expected to be another fantastic night of boxing ahead. Check out the infographic below which shows the key stats, facts and betting odds ahead of this Heavyweight bout.