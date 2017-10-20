Last night Golden Boy Promotions put on a fan-friendly card live from the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fights were broadcasted live on ESPN2. The scene was electric as the main event pitted Philadelphia’s own Gabriel Rosado, 24-11, 14 KO’s, as he slugged it out with “Jersey Boy” Glen Tapia, 23-5, 15 KO’s. The fight was electric from the start as each fighter seemed to put every bit of mustard into each shot that they threw. Both fighters saw forms of success initially as each was able to land clean shots on the other through the first couple of rounds.
Rosado chose to be more of the boxer in the fight and Tapia, by default, spent most of the night plodding along in a straight forward manner as he tried to connect. Tapia focused on the body early and you could see redness on the left side of Rosado’s body from the right hooks that were landing. A big question in relation to Rosado was whether or not his face would hold up given the scar tissue. Rosado’s face, though, did hold up well given the bombs that were thrown by each fighter.
As the rounds wore on Rosado started to separate himself from Tapia with his boxing and it became increasingly clear that he was a man on a mission. He started to pick off Tapia almost at will as Tapia tried to answer back but continuously missed widely. A large hematoma formed on the forehead of Tapia and it ultimately spelled doom. In the sixth round Rosado started to press for the kill and routinely stunned the bleeding and swollen Tapia and eventually dropped him hard to the canvas. Tapia was able to answer the count but was visibly hurt. As the action resumed Rosado stepped in again with a barrage of unanswered shots before referee Robert Byrd stepped in to call a halt to the contest giving Rosado the technical knockout victory.
The win snapped a two fight losing skid for Rosado while Tapia dropped his fourth straight. Rosado basically called out the three top 160 pounders after the win and will be looking to get back in and prove himself sooner rather than later. In the co-feature, KeAndre Gibson, 18-1-1, 7 KO’s, won a majority decision over the game Alejandro Barrera, 29-4, 18 KO’s. Both fighters saw success but the more clean punches were landed by Gibson. The display was a good effort on national television as the Missouri native continues to push his career forward.
Another Golden Boy fight card down, many to come as a part of a deal signed earlier in the year with ESPN. The card was great overall and provided exciting action. There is more boxing ahead so be sure to tune in to get the latest and greatest of the sweet science.