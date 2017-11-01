Tradition has it that whenever a boxing brethren passes away, royalty or not they get a heartfelt ten count by ring bell. Respectively fans bow their head in silent prayer while the eerily loud clang echoes throughout arena into the abyss.
Somehow you’d think there would be some similar iconic farewell for the living when a boxer hangs up the leather. I could envision a five count to celebrate the ring wars and glory years while the exalted is alive to revel in the glory of the moment as opposed to the media testimonials of iconic fights and memorials befitting celebrity status.
This past year a handful of distinguished champions called it a day with little or no fanfare. What used to seem to be a perplexing pinnacle to one’s career has now been negated to simply a formality. Perhaps it’s because of the obligatory comebacks which every fighter seems destined to make at least once that has taken the edge off the affair. This year’s future hall of fame candidates who retired include several who most likely should have hung up the gloves long ago instead of taking luster off the moment. Wlad Klitschko, Andre Ward, Shane Mosley, Timothy Bradley, Paulie Malignaggi, Floyd Mayweather, JR. (again), Juan Manuel Marquez with Miguel Cotto expected to join the ranks before years end.
I thought each of the gents deserved a proper sendoff instead of just a byline hitching a ride on someone else’s upcoming fight. Today Ringside Report pays tribute to the celebrated life of Juan Manuel Marquez and his remarkable achievements inside the ring.
Known as “Dinamita” (“Dynamite”) the Mexican warrior was born on August 23, 1973. On August 4th having been idle for three years Marquez officially called it quits after months long negations with junior middleweight Miguel Cotto failed to reach fruition. In the wake of his departure Juan leaves behind an impressive resume of 56-7-1, 40 KO’s.
The orthodox living legend last fought on May 17, 2014 winning a unanimous decision over rugged Mike Alvarado for the WBO international welterweight title but subsequently languished outside the spotlight when a proposed fifth fight with rival Manny Pacquiao failed to secure his interest one final time.
In 1993 Marquez turned pro with little fanfare losing his pro debut to Javier Duran by DQ in the first round in Mexico City. Like a true champion he would rattle off a 29 bout win streak before suffering a loss, starting with avenging the loss to Duran by third round TKO.
After losing a UD to WBA featherweight champion Freddie Norwood, Marquez would reel off thirteen more victories before suffering his only draw against the fighter who would be forever linked as his arch rival, Manny Pacquiao retaining his IBF and WBA featherweight titles. Two accomplished wins including a UD over Orlando Salido had Dinamita on a collision course with greatness when he would find one last stumbling block at the hands of Chris John in 2005 before Manuel would engage in a gauntlet of fighting only the very best available foes for the remainder of his career.
The next sixteen bouts saw him match wits with the likes of Rocky Juarez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Manny Pacquiao 3x’s, Joel Casamayor, Juan Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, JR., Timothy Bradley, and Mike Alvarado going 11-5, 7KO’s in the last third of his career. He lost two narrow decisions to Pacquiao before the fourth encounter when he produced the knockout of the year with a well-timed right hand that dropped the Philippine sensation in his tracks face forward to canvas. The ten count was moot, Manny appeared assassinated. After 42 rounds of ritualistic hell Marquez finally found the right punch to fell his nemesis, and keep him down.
Juan would go the distance with best of his era Mayweather, JR. and immortal spirited Bradley losing unanimous and split decisions respectively. Hardcore fans of both Pacquiao and Marquez burned the ambers trying to ignite the media into forcing a fifth bout but the Mexican fighter refused to take the bait insisting he left his exclamation mark on the four bout rubber match.
Around this time a fascinating note of interest Marquez was incorrectly schooled about the vitamin health benefits of drinking his own urine featured on HBO’s 24/7. Urine is 95% water with the 5% compound of useless sodium, potassium, chloride, magnesium, calcium, ammonium, fatty acids, hormones, enzymes, carbohydrates, and mucins. It was also about this time that he was mentioned in same breath as Floyd Mayweather, JR. and Manny Pacquiao as pound for pound best.
In retrospect of the inglorious and humble beginnings it seems only poetic his final fight he’d go out a champion befitting of his pride and heart. Media types might hybrid his initials to JMM, but thoroughbred fans throughout the world gave full respect in always acknowledging his full given name, Juan Manuel Marquez like a King of Mexican royalty. His aggressive style was a sweet blend of boxing and brawling inside the pocket at key moments. Above average defense with power in both hands it always appeared that his hated contemporary Pacquiao would not only bring out the best in him but also prevent him from rising to another level in which to feature it.
Throughout this past year Miguel Cotto was trying in vain to lure Juan into a fall bout where negotiations fell apart over both weight restrictions and disbursement of gate. Cotto was insisting on a 155 pound catch weight which is most comfortable for himself while the former featherweight bargained for the 147 pound welter weight limit more suitable to his 5’7” frame.
His numbers and legacy will hold steadfast and worldwide media believes he will be a surefire bet to gain first ballot entry to boxing hall of fame when he is eligible in two years.
So raise your glass of champagne and let’s toast this nine time champion who won belts in four different divisions. His 21 year career has netted him a 20 million dollar net worth. Outstanding for a young man who literally fought his way out of the gutters of Iztacalco Mexico City under the guidance of his father and later the tutelage of Ignacio Beristain. The 44 year old icon said the decision to finally walk away was painful but timely.
Take a bow Juan, you did the sport proud.
