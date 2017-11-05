By Vinny “Glory Days” Lucci
Welcome to Thunderdome; two men enter one man leaves. That was the mainline story last night from Barclays Center, Brooklyn New York where WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made his sixth successful title defense against one Bermane Stiverne with a one round blitzkrieg with one second remaining on the clock.
This was a rematch from three years ago where Wilder took Stiverne’s title by unanimous decision going the distance for the only time in his surging career. Since then as “Bomb Squad” has been making bank with title defenses preparing for retirement his adversary has fought once in three years but somehow known only to the Wizard of Oz, Mauricio Sulaiman (WBC president), Bermane was ranked number two.
Stiverne who was training for a ten rounder on the undercard was elevated to the number one contender and main event status when Cuban boxer Luis Ortiz was suspended for coming up dirty by NADA for banned diuretics. He was suspended back in 2014 for using steroids. One man’s conviction is another man’s folly but given the golden opportunity of revenge and titanic good fortune to once again become champion, with all the press and monetary perks of a king Bermane entered the ring almost sixteen pounds heavier than first encounter looking saggy muscled and ill prepared for combat.
Wilder had terrific composure through the first half of round simply spearing his adversary with his telephone pole jab. When he decided to cut loose and shoot the right hand behind it the results were predictable yet radical. The WBC’s best available challenger to the Deontay throne was mitigated to the canvas with an expressionless face that belied all the prefight bragging of mayhem.
Wilder as expected shifted gears from the calculating assassin who boxed seemingly easy against his tentative prey to the all out free swinging spectacle his fans have come to adore and perpetuated his windmill attack of long looping hooks and crosses. The huge difference in this fight compared to other title defense is Wilder’s grenades were finding their mark hitting prime target of both temple and chin.
The overhead view by Showtime cameras showed the champion’s feet splayed five feet wide telegraphing to a hapless victim that the leverage he was seeking was cause celeb to put his mans lights out. Bermane had eaten three good shots being knocked out before the third blow landed. Referee Arthur Mercante, JR. literally had his hands full wrapping both arms around the champion’s waist pulling him off Stiverne ending the fight and allowing Bermane’s prone body bent in a heap to come to rest.
Somehow the fighter’s heart finally wanted to make an appearance and tried to rise but fell face forward kissing canvas. Wilder upped his perfect record to 39-0, 38 KO’s and predictably called out WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua. Problematic for unification is that while Wilder has never faced a single “true” number one contender, Joshua holding two belts must honor the alphabets demands that each sanctioning body has its mandatory placated yearly. Ringside Report predicts that heavyweight bonanza won’t come to fruition until this time next year.
Stiverne’s record fell to 25-3-1, 25 KO’s. It’s not my place to say it, but I’m saying it anyway. At 39 years of age Bermane is done. For whatever reason he kept out of the ring these past two years and rested on his laurels turned him into what the fictional Mickey Goldmill of “Rocky” fame would call civilized.
