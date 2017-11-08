In a strange world where we question the validity of fighter’s hearts if they choose not to cross the pond in either direction to fight the best competition available has to also apply to their promoters as well who often protect their investments with carefully hand selected opposition and sites.
So, without further ado British promoter Eddie Hearn will jump puddles professionally this week for the first time when he hosts newly signed top middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs who will be facing Luis Arias at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. Hearn is the managing director of Matchroom Sports based in the United Kingdom where his stable of fighters has enjoyed a steadfast showcasing fit for a king.
Current WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has enjoyed such perks under Hearn’s guidance where Europe and United Kingdom have given credence to the boxer’s legendary status in a relatively short time period. Backed by Sky Sports the promoter has dominated the foreign landscape and now his radar focused on making waves on American soil disrupting the flow of several well known and long established promotional groups such as Golden Boy Promotions, Top Rank, Dibella Entertainment, Main Events, and Roc Nation.
The plan after staging Danny the “Magic Man” Jacobs first bout since his title decision loss to Gennady Golovkin is to come back with three profile events next year starting with a Brooklyn showcase at Barclays Center New York to a west coast trip possibly competing for dates in Vegas where he is sure to ruffle the hairs of rivals Bob Arum and Oscar De La Hoya.
Eddie wishes to enter the American promotional market on a self educational level where his presence is felt among competitors while he adjusts his expertise to match the American market and taste. He has promised to tackle the year with entertaining excitement while he slowly builds new foundations here.
With Jacobs and Long Island venue he is off to a good start but from a media standpoint with fans in mind he needs to reconsider the effort applied to American undercards. Back in the eighties we of the red, white and blue were spoiled by Don King who gave us worthy co-main events and outstanding supporting fights that has been missing for quite some time. Pay Per View showcases have gotten out of hand in recent years getting away from that axiom because fighters are demanding Floyd Mayweather, JR. type paydays and leaving less monies in kitty for worthy co-features.
Hearn could really have juiced this card up with the help of say, Kell Brook facing a solid name welterweight to offset the possibility of Jacobs looking sensational and scoring an early KO over inexperienced Arias, who will be fighting at this level for first time.
The undercard he presents is for hardcore fans who appreciate the young market with mostly rising prospects looking to get noticed working to the bridge the gap to being contenders.
Fans on both sides of the Atlantic are hoping that Hearn helps orchestrates the unification between Joshua and WBC champion Deontay Wilder for heavyweight supremacy acknowledged worldwide.
Ringside Report toasts his arrival with the speculation Eddie gets the matches made the fans truly want to see.
Of Note:
Just caught a replay of Deontay Wilder’s one round demolition of Bermane Stiverne. It was compelling to note neither fighter had yet broken a sweat at first bell entering ring bone dry. The challenger could not make eye contact at prefight instructions by referee Arthur Mercante, JR.
Stiverne attempted three jabs (two to head, one to body) and a one/two body combo that all fell short before being dropped the first time. Nowhere in the first two minutes was there a sense of urgency of establishing distance after eating several ramrod jabs. Wilder’s post fight comments on wishing to literally kill his opponent because of dual personalities once he enters the ring has turned off both the media and fans alike. Knocking the stuffing out of a bloated, rusty 39 year old relic is a far cry from taking down a real rival like Joshua and nothing to brag about.
Team Wilder should consult some of the walking wounded like Ray Mancini, Gabriel Ruelas, and Curtis Parker who carry around the ghosts of fallen brethren who died going for it. Here’s an eye opening reminder to normally level thinking Deontay. “It’s a sport. It’s nothing personal unless you make it so!” Save the distasteful chargrin comments for fools like Tyson Fury who never had a clue and never will. You are better than that.
