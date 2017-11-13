After an intense game between Alabama and Mississippi State, we got an intense boxing card on ESPN.
The main event featured a battle of two young, undefeated fighters in Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed, 23-0, 12 KO’s, as he took on Jose Ramirez, 20-0, 15 KO’s. Both fighters looked primed and ready in the beginning of the fight. Reed being the short fighter used his movement and angles to get in punches. Ramirez let off a set of hard combinations to Reed’s body, though many were blocked. Both fighters tried to land big in flurries before the first round ended.
Reed was hurt with a combination early in the second round that saw him take several shots before hitting the canvas after a delay. Reed was able to answer the count but Ramirez again met him head on with a barrage of shots before a slip let to a break in action. Upon resuming, Ramirez again stepped in throwing a number of unanswered shots at Reed. Some of the shots were hitting, some were missing, but ultimate the referee stepped in to stop the fight giving Ramirez the technical knockout victory. Ramirez looked stoic and explosive in his performance and definitely opened eyes.
The first fight up was Artur Beterbiev, 12-0, 12 KO’s, facing off against Enrico Koelling, 23-2, 6 KO’s, for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) light heavyweight title. The action was all dictated by Beterbiev as Koelling chose to be very cautious throughout the fight. Beterbiev showed much poise as he pressed forward behand a snapping jab. Koelling offered little and Beterbiev tried his best to penetrate Knelling’s guard whenever he went into his defensive shell.
The most entertaining aspect of the match for the majority of its viewing was the commentary from Teddy Atlas. In the 12th round of a rather unamusing fight, Beterbiev dropped Koelling twice with the latter forcing the referee to step in and call off the fight giving Beterbiev his 12th stoppage in in 12 fights. Beterbiev looked good working with what Koelling would give him in the ring. It’s a shame that this was the fight where many casual fans may have gotten their first chance to see Beterbiev by virtue of the ESPN platform. Beterbiev is an exciting fighter and will continue to make his mark at light heavyweight.
Another great night of action as the 2017 boxing excitement continues to peak in the right direction. We aren’t done yet as there is much more on tap before the year ends.
