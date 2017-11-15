On Tuesday, November 14, 2017, the boxing world lost a major boxing staple over the past several decades in trainer/cut-man Rafael Garcia. If the name doesn’t ring a bell off the top of your head I’m sure his glaring smile would bring back memories of him most notably being in the corner of Floyd “Money” Mayweather, JR. for many, many years.
As often said, they don’t make them like they did in the old days. This statement is a true semblance of Garcia. It’s impossible to replace such a prestigious figure with the amount of years and experience that Garcia had. He’d worked with the likes of Wilfredo Gomez and Roberto Duran in a career that essentially spanned a lifetime at 70+ years in the fight game. Any fighter will tell you the importance of having the right individuals in their corner as it can help prolong a career.
Garcia, a native of Mexico, was 88 years old and likely had seen all of the best the sport has had to offer over the years. And the sport in itself was better with him being involved. There comes a time when the flame goes out for us all. Our best bet is to make sure that we do what we can to leave a lasting impression and legacy so that those after us have something to carry forward. Garcia did so. May the memorable 10 count ring out in his favor across boxing gyms across the world.
On behalf of Ringside Report, farewell our dear friend…farewell.Contact the management team