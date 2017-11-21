This is a question I get asked a lot when coaching boxing, along with increasing your punching speed. There is never a simple answer to the question, it is often said that punchers are born and not made, and I do believe that you will come across people, who no matter how much they weigh, they have the ability to be heavy handed and punch with a lot of power. Heavyweights like George Foreman and Earnie Shavers were arguably the hardest punchers in history but they were heavyweights carrying a lot of body mass and muscle, then you will come across boxers such as Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, he was able to move up five weight divisions(and win world titles in four) and still be considered a heavy hitter, even at Cruiserweight having started out as a welterweight, he carried his tremendous punching power through the divisions.
So although big punchers are generally born and not made, we can however increase someone’s punching power by making some adjustments or introducing specific lifts to their routine, in this article I will brush upon just a few exercises using a technique known as Speed Training which I believe can increase how hard you hit. Before I start on the exercises, let me first say that the best way to increase power is to perfect your technique, we’ve all seen Bodybuilders or big guys who weigh a lot yet do not punch harder than a 10st(140lb) Boxer and this is because of poor technique. The untrained person will not be using correct technique to throw a punch, often they are arm punches, and arms are just a very small piece of the puzzle. The arms are just the ball at the end of the chain, using just this ‘ball’ will not result in a powerful punch, whereas a trained fighter will be using correct technique and thus using most of their bodyweight, especially the core, the hips and legs, much larger muscles than the arms and this is where real power comes from.
A trained fighter weighing 140lbs will be able to transfer most of his bodyweight into the punch due to his better technique than an untrained person who may weigh even twice as much but has no idea on how to transfer his bodyweight into the punch and ends up merely throwing arm punches or windmill punching (commonly known as the haymaker). Another point to note is that trained fighters can punch on the move and punch moving targets due to good foot work, an untrained person is not used to punching whilst moving or punching a moving target so often much of their power is lost if they are forced into this situation because they do not know about foot work and the balance of power. So, before you do anything else to increase punching power, work on your technique, both with your hands and your feet.
Right, we’ve established where the power comes from, so let’s now look at some exercises using Speed Training to fully utilise these muscles for punching.
Speed Training
Speed training is a training technique that is utilised to maximally recruit high threshold motor units/fast twitch muscle fibers. This means decreasing the weight but increasing the speed at which you move the weight. There are differences of opinion on the % of weight to be used, but it all falls between 30-70% of your 1 rep max.
For the purpose of this article we will use 30%. I would suggest sticking to between 30-50% of your 1 rep max for speed training. So, if you are squatting 100kg for 1 rep, you would start your speed training with 30kg. Once you become more experienced with speed training, by all means increase it to 40 0r 50% of your 1 rep max.
Speed training was popularised by Fred Hatfield PHD also known as Doctor Squat, he was the 1st person to squat over 1000lbs! Hatfield categorised it as CAT (Compensatory Acceleration Training). It is also extensively used by the well known founder of Westside Barbell, Louie Simmons to train lifters in his gym.
Speed training works, as you are using a moderate/heavy mass which you accelerate quickly. This form of training produces the greatest power output, which recruits your high threshold motor units and improves your strength speed which carries over directly to your strength training.
With speed training, you are generally looking to do between 5-8 sets but of only 2 reps in each set, this is because it is an explosive and fast movement, we want maximal output with each lift, you could probably push it and make it 3 reps, but if you do then I suggest doing no more than 6 sets of 3 reps. 2-3 seconds down and then push the weight up as fast as possible! We are not looking to do a high number of reps in any given set because it is impossible to maintain proper explosiveness and maximal effort if the reps are high and it also then starts becoming more of an endurance lift, we don’t want that when the name of the game is speed, so 2 reps per set, performed nice and slowly on the way down then nice and fast on the way up, the most important part of this lifting technique is speed!
For the purpose of this article we will choose 3 exercises to be performed for speed training, the deadlift, which helps improve the explosive power of the posterior chain but also important areas for punching power such as the glutes and quads(the deadlift is also a good exercise to help you absorb punches when you do get hit because it works the spinal erectors and traps thereby helping to cushion the blow)
The 2nd exercise will be the power squat, so feet wider apart than on the traditional back squat, bar slightly lower down on the traps and your grip on the bar will also be wider. The squat will help develop the lower body, especially the quads and hips, where the real explosive punching power comes from.
The 3rd and final movement is the speed bench press. This is used to develop explosive power in the pecs, deltoids and triceps, the latter two especially are useful for aiding increased punching power. Remember with the bench press, we want the elbows to be nice and tight and close to the body, we don’t want to flare out the elbows – ever had shoulder problems from benching? Chances are you bench with your elbows too far out, if you enjoy having shoulders, keep the elbows in. An easy way to remember this is reminding yourself your lats and elbows are best friends and what do best friends do? They stick together, so keep them in and press up with the weight.
If I was to add a 4th exercise to speed training it would be the speed military press, but personally I wouldn’t replace any of the 1st three lifts, these work best for speed training and transfer over easily for combat sports such as Boxing and MMA(incidentally if you happen to play American Football, these 3 also make perfect choices)
So for each exercise we’ll go with 6×2 so 6 sets for 2 reps. We’ll be taking 2-3 seconds when taking the weight down to bottom position and then driving up as fast as possible when pushing the weight back up. At the end of this work out you should not feel exhausted! If you do, you are likely using too much weight in which case it is becoming more of a strength work out, aim to leave 30-40% in the tank when you complete this workout, so you leave the gym feeling like you could actually do a lot more if you wanted to, you should leave feeling quite energized really.
With speed training, we are training the body to be explosive, getting the body into a habit of firing and being explosive in an instant, when we need it most like when throwing a punch, speed training will allow you to snap your hips into the punch and to transfer all that explosiveness. Speed + Strength = Power!
Speed Deadlift
1. Feet hip to shoulder width apart
2. Keep a firm base, knees slightly bent, tight core, weight on heels
3. Hands on the bar slightly wider than shoulder width. Overhand or hook grip
4. Hips down, arms locked, head up
5. Core tight, lift explosively with SPEED, keeping the weight on your heels
6. Pushing through the floor with your heels, contracting your core, keeping the back flat
7. At the top of the movement, tense your glutes and stand upright
8. Do not lean back or turn your head
9. Start to lower the bar and break at the hips flexing forward and pushing the glutes back. Ensure your back remains flat at all times.
Speed Squat
1. Feet slightly wider than shoulder width
2. Firm base, knees slightly bent, tight core and weight on heels
3. Wider than shoulder width grip on bar, resting on traps
4. Head up, chest pushed out, slight arch in back
5. Descend under control until you reach just below parallel
6. Do not lean forward
7. Once in bottom position, drive upwards very aggressively using your quads and glutes
8. Keep your core tight and ensure your back remains in a slightly arched position
Speed Bench Press
1. Feet on floor ensuring a solid base to push from with a slight arch in the back with your chest raised
2. Dismount the bar and assume a shoulder width overhand grip
3. Slowly lower the barbell under control until the barbell touches your chest
4. Applying as much force as possible, press the barbell out as fast as you can until the arms are fully extended
5. Once in the top position, take a breath and repeat again.
Fayz has also published two books available for download on Amazon and also runs his own Personal Training site and blog over at Fayz Fitness.
Check out his books on Amazon
Strength and Conditioning for Boxing – Workout Hits to get you Fighting Fit
The Boxing Cheat Sheet – Your UltimateContact the Feature Writers