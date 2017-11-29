Ringside Report will be live from ringside tomorrow night when Washington, D.C., area super featherweight prospect Lamont Roach, JR., 15-0, 6 KO’s, headlines a Golden Boy Promotions card on ESPN as he faces an experienced Rey Perez, 21-8, 6 KO’s. The action will be broadcasted live from the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD
This will be The second fight for Roach, JR., since the loss of longtime coach and community staple Bernard “Boogaloo” Roach. Essentially from a boxing family, Roach, JR., didn’t have to look far as duties have now been taken over by his father, Lamont Roach, SR.
Roach, JR., has the makings of someone who could become a boxing star and Golden Boy took notice and has kept him busy with a steady stream of competition. Roach, JR., is coming off of a first round technical knockout victory over Luis Hinojoso back in October.
This time, though, he’ll be headlining in front of his hometown crowd in a venue that has been treated to stoppage victories from headliners Vasyl Lomachenko, Gary Russell, JR., and Dmitry Bivol in the three televised boxing events that have taken place since the MGM National Harbor opened earlier this year.
You can bet this will provide Roach, JR., with extra added fuel and emphasis on putting on a stellar performance. To the contrary, Perez hasn’t come to lie down and will surely be looking for an upset special that will help to advance his own career coming off of a second round technical knockout win in his previous bout.
The atmosphere seems set for something special. What better way to close out the month than boxing action from the nation’s capital? There are still tickets left for those near the area. Be there or be square! In the meantime, be sure to come right back here to RSR for the post fight recap.
