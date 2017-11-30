Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions, along with Underwood Promotions are set to partner up on December 8th, 2017. The highly anticipated event will air live Friday night (Dec. 8th) on beIN SPORTS (8 p.m. CT / 9 p.m ET),) from inside the beautiful Round Rock Sports Center located in the beautiful scenic town of Austin, TX.
“Roy Jones Jr. Promotions loves coming to Texas and the fight fans always welcome us with open arms,” says Keith Veltre CEO & Co-Founder of Roy Jones. Jr. Boxing Promotions. “The hospitality that we are greeted with lets us know that we are doing a great job showcasing talent. Working with Underwood Promotions has been incredible and we are excited to see what the future holds.”
Seasons Beatings is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Promotions (Las Vegas based) and Underwood Promotions (Austin based) and will be hosted by the Round Rock Arena. the event is sponsored by Acura, Tecate, Art of Music, El Panama Hotel and Casino.
“This event promises to give Austin fight fans a quality night out. We are excited to give the fans an intense night of boxing that is a success and not one sided toss up matches. We are creating an environment so that fight fans do not feel ripped off. We know our fans spend lots of money on the experience and that what we want to give them,” stated Keith Underwood, CEO of Underwood Promotions.
Calling the action live from ringside will be the dynamic duo Jim Greishner and Sean Wheelock and your Master of Ceremonies will Mark Fratto.
The new face of the Philippines, Super Flyweight Champion, Aston Palicte (23-2) has climbed to #2 in the world and has no plans on looking down the ladder. Palicte has plastered 82% of his opponents into a comatose state and the 115 pound wrecking machine has shown no signs of stopping.
Standing at 5’9 and with a 70’ reach, Palicte is the biggest ranked Super-Flyweight in the world today. Aston currently trains with former WBC Champion Rodel Mayol in the famous Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, CA.
“I am very happy and excited for the fight and with regards to my conditioning the extra time spent training in the states has allowed me the get to my 100%,” stated Aston Palcite. “I’m always excited to fight in a city where I’ve never been and I’m sure Austin will be happy with the fight that I will be showing them. As for my opponent , all I can is GOOD LUCK to him.”
However a 12-time title challenger, former WBA World Champion Jose Alfredo Rodriguez (32-6) will be looking to make Palicte plummet from the rankings. Jose has never been a stranger to a challenge, having almost 40 fights under his belt before his 30th birthday is a feat in itself. Can Jose hoist the Super-flyweight Title from Aston’s waist on December 8th?
Then claiming the Co-Main event slot is Austin’s very own Kenton Sippio-Cook (10-3). Cook had the pleasure of ending two undefeated streaks in his last two fights. Kenton served up loss column tally-marks to Daniel Baiz (10-1) via Unanimous Decision and Devonte Williams (12-1) via 7th round TKO.
“This fight is good opportunity to show our versatilty against the exeperiance and age. Another stop in ascension to my dream to become a world champion and one day undisputed,” stated Kenton Sipio-Cook.
Cook will clash with the savvy 20 year sweet science veteran and pride of Mexico, Rocky Montoya (32-2). Montoya has won 3 straight and would love nothing more than to take the hometown favorite out in his 7th trip to the United States.
Opening the televised portion of the night will be the Kazakhstan Killer Ali Akhmedov (9-0) who is riding a 3-fight knockout streak. In his last outing Ali outlasted Louisiana star Justin Thomas (18-2) by way of 8th round TKO. On December 8th he will face fellow undefeated Deshone Webster (9-0) who is fresh off a lopsided Championship Decision Win over Kevin Engel in (20-14) from September.
All fights and fighters are subject to change.
Kicking off right before the 1st TV bout will be Reshard Hicks (9-0) against Jonathan Steele (7-1). Also fighting on the under card is a trio of Texas locals in a six round match ups are Former #1 Contender Bryan Vera (26-12) to face Jas Phipps (9-6), Raymond Guzman (3-1) against Edward Ortiz (5-0) and David Alfaro (1-0) against Kazakhstan Iskander Kharsan (2-0).
Austin Light Heavy Weight Giovani Loya (2-0) will face off against Stetson Horne (debut) while Manny Mondragon (2-0) meets Antonio Castillo ( 2-2).