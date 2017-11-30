The Associated Press has reported that former multiple division world champion Floyd Mayweather, JR., had a break in at his Beverly Hills home and the police are investigating it. Beverly Hills Police said in a statement earlier today, that Mayweather, JR.’s home was burglarized sometime in the last week
The incident was first reported to police Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Mayweather was not home at the time of the burglary.
Police say luggage, sunglasses and other accessories were taken. They didn’t provide an estimate of the value of the items.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests have been made.