All over the world, boxing is increasing in popularity once again, returning to its proper place of headlining the sports news section. This time around, however, boxing is seeing its women’s divisions rightfully draw more attention and more fans.
In Europe, Cecilia Braekhus has forged a stranglehold on the welterweight division by owning all four of the major belts, and Katie Taylor has shot up from her Olympic gold medals to become a world champion in the lightweight division after just seven fights. Then, of course, there is a plethora of South American boxers littered around the top five rankings in almost every women’s division.
Now it is Canada’s turn to give more attention to women’s boxing and give it the fandom that it deserves.
The current star of the sport
Right now, Jelena Mrdjenovich is the biggest name in Canadian women’s boxing. Over her storied career, the Hay River, Northwest Territories native has been the super featherweight world champion, the lightweight world champion, and is currently the three-time reigning featherweight world champion. In 2016, the unified world champion was honored by the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission as the International Boxer of the Year and has since continued to defend her WBC and WBA world titles.
Still only 35-years-old, Mrdjenovich stands as the best boxer in the featherweight division, with her last two fights coming down to intense split decisions. Training out of Edmonton, Alberta she could be the star that invigorates Canadian boxing fans to turn more of their attention to the female stars. With American upstart Heather Hardy surging to a 20-0-0 record over the last five years, a tantalizing Canada vs. USA clash could be in the works soon.
Garnering interest out of the ring
With Jelena Mrdjenovich at the helm and Marie Eve Dicaire making her way up, there’s a lot to be excited for as Canadian boxing fans. The women’s game is rightfully growing, with more and more people turning up to and tuning in to their fights, which is hopefully a trend that will continue.