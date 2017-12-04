There is a preponderance of difference between throwing in the towel and hanging up the gloves. As a writer, I have both the burden and privilege of covering each. With the 2017 boxing calendar about to come to a screaming halt for the holiday season fans have already witnessed a handful of champions officially retiring from our glorious sport because timing, like in the ring, means everything. Some of the brethren waited several years to announce their departures that most fans thought of them as retired years ago. The roster includes Wladimir Klitschko, Nathan Cleverly, Andre Ward, Floyd Mayweather, JR., Shane Mosley, Paulie Malignaggi, Juan Manuel Marquez, Timothy Bradley, and as of December 3rd, future hall of famer Miguel Cotto joins the proud ranks of those who called it a career but doing it on his own terms and planned timetable something quite rare for a pugilist.
For his last encore Cotto used the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden to showcase his farewell performance which he has always considered an honor as well as home. For some the departure will be bitter sweet. Miguel is a true warrior who owes the sport nothing having contributed his own share of blood on canvasses across the states for last sixteen years.
His final fight came against one Sadam Ali, a veteran welterweight whose only claim to fame was losing to unheralded Jessie Vargas by 9th round TKO in March of last year. Going into the bout his resume was suspect of quality opposition with a ledger of 25-1, 14 KO’s. Surprisingly at Fridays weigh in he tipped the scales heavier than a very light Cotto at 153 lbs. Miguel stepped on scales rather svelte at 151 ½ LBSin preparation of defending his WBO Junior Middleweight title. (154 lbs.)
While I applaud Miguel as a true gentleman as well as champion his pick has left the media slightly disappointed. His enormous fan base who wanted to see him go out a winner also was hoping for one last competitive thriller. A rematch with highly popular Canelo Alvarez never presented itself since he failed to secure a win in his draw against Gennady Golovkin in September. Cotto chose not to go up in weight to challenge David Lemiuex for his top middleweight ranking and his promoter was in no hurry to make a unification match with WBC champion Jermall Charlo who is younger, faster and perhaps more powerful. Several elite welterweight’s were bandied about but Cotto declined.
This brings us to the fight itself and the old axiom, “Be careful what you wish for you just might get it!” Many a time a ring legend handpicked a supposed easy touch opponent only to find out an adversary with nothing to lose can bring hell to pay if they are over looked. Sadam Ali not only survived the moment but capitalized on his speed and came away after twelve rounds victorious relieving Cotto of his WBO championship belt. In a decent scrap that will be remembered more for Miguel’s last stand than Ali’s coronation. The score cards read 115-113 twice, and 116-112. Ringside Report who favored the former champion to win by stoppage had Ali winning by 7 rounds to Cotto’s five agreeing with majority scorecards.
Miguel was ahead at half way mark of the fight but had been stung twice good himself in rounds 2 and 4. In the second half of fight Miguel who made no excuses for the loss said he had a pivotal moment in hurting his left bicep in round seven. From there as gallantly as he tried to cling to a slim lead, Ali forged on as his confidence grew realizing he could not only hurt the former champion but saw he was tiring. The spirited effort Cotto displayed in his last fight against Yoshihiro Kamegai in August simply did not show up this evening. Ali bucked the 11 to 1 underdog odds and came out a champion at final bell. In many ways this fight held same parallels as Larry Holmes preparing a pre-retirement party at Michael Spinks expense only to have it rain on his parade. Once again, the proverbial torch is passed as Miguel firmly insisted he is done fighting and satisfied with his career. The 12 thousand plus in attendance gave Miguel a standing ovation knowing they just witnessed the end of an era.
As for the new champion I wonder if this victory will parallel Cotto’s achievement of besting Sergio Martinez for WBC middleweight title in 2014. Insiders reckoned he was at the right place at the right time with Martinez coming off serious knee operations. It will be fascinating to follow his reign next year and see if he can repel the challenges of the marquee belt holders in his division, like Jermall Charlo, (WBA) Erislandy Lara, (WBC) and Jarrett Hurd, (IBF) without getting schooled or starched.
Miguel ends a stellar career boasting a 41-6, 33 KO’s record having achieved titles in four weight classes including light welter weight, welterweight, jr. middleweight, and middleweight. The Puerto Rican icon that was born in Providence Rhode Island leaves behind a distinguished list of foes in the wake of his departure including Randall Bailey, DeMarcus Corley, Paulie Malignaggi, Joshua Clottey, Shane Mosley, Zab Judah, Ricardo Mayorga, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Austin Trout, Sergio Martinez, and Antonio Margarito. Of note, the first Margarito bout of 2008 ended in an 11th round loss by TKO where Cotto surrendered his WBA 147 pound belt in a bloody affair. It was later learned in a bout against Shane Mosley that Antonio was found guilty of having “loaded” hand wraps which had plaster of Paris in dry form in between layers of tape. As the rounds wear on and sweat builds inside the leather glove the plaster gets wet then quickly hardens to make shift cast giving its bearer an unholy edge in power equivalent to brass knuckles. In 2011 with his WBA Jr. Middleweight title on the line Miguel got his revenge with a blistering tenth round TKO of his own which undoubtedly was the most satisfying win of his career.
For the last six years Miguel has enjoyed a renaissance of his career as he hooked up with hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles. Freddie resurrected the best boxing skills Cotto possessed and classically retrained him to box and move from outside the pocket reserving his vaunted left hook for key moments in a round. Before that Miguel had suffered back to back loses against Floyd Mayweather, JR and Austin Trout. The savvy trainer established a father and son type report with the boxer with the objective of staying healthy and maintaining longevity in extending his seasoned protégé’s career. The winning combination helped Miguel secure his providence with all-time greats as he secured both the Jr. middleweight and middleweight titles under Roach’s tutelage.
Miguel has had tunnel vision the last two years keeping a keen eye on his own time table regarding his retirement. He has stated undeniably that at this juncture in his life’s crossroads he needs to get back to complete focus on his family.
So raise your New Year’s glass a month early and let’s toast this outstanding yet introspective athlete who never bragged allowing his fists do his talking inside the ring. His quiet gentlemanly demeanor in post and prefight interviews will be missed as much as his explosive crippling hooks that debilitated many a foe. Take a bow Miguel and one final stroll around the ring. You did yourself and your beloved sport proud.
A second toast is in order for new champion Sadam Ali who literally stepped out from unknown shadows to the bright lights of overnight success.
