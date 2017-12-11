Tyson Fury has long talked up a potential comeback to the ring, after being absent from the sport of boxing since his incredible achievement of dethroning Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2015 at the Esprit Arena in Germany.
Many wrote the Manchester-born fighter off before his showdown with the now retired Ukrainian great in the latter’s adopted backyard on German territory but Fury secured an impressive unanimous decision success to claim all of the WBA ‘Super’, IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles that famous night.
Although, following the biggest high of his professional career, Fury endured the bitter lows too. The now 29-year-old has yet to be seen back in the squared-circle since that memorable victory, after problems with his health, boxing politics, and controversial drug hearings.
In the absence of Fury, Britain has gained a new heavyweight star and reigning world champion in the form of popular character Anthony Joshua. This has been a bitter blow to Fury, who had done the seemingly impossible in beating ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ two years ago, only for his boxing world to come crashing down around him and pave the way for a new star to emerge in his absence.
Fury is now back in the gym and seemingly back in the swing of things, gathering back his sharpness and preparing himself for an actual comeback at some stage throughout 2018. An all British clash with ‘AJ’ looks a formality if the former heavyweight kingpin can get back to full fitness and shed that extra weight gained from his time away from the sport.
Joshua is seen as the odds-on 8/13 in Betsafe’s betting online to emerge with a win if the pair of Britons were to eventually collide at some point next year. Meanwhile, after such a lengthy spell out of the ring, Fury is regarded as the 4/3 outsider to overcome his newest rival in a fight that would be a mammoth event anywhere in the UK.
It seems a showdown with Joshua surely awaits Fury on his arrival back on the scene, but a tune-up fight would be more than likely too before being sent in with arguably the best heavyweight on the planet at the present time.
Cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew has been busy calling out Fury while he was preparing for his now rescheduled rematch with previous heavyweight titlist David Haye. The latter Londoner was forced to pull out of their second scuffle in December due to injury and the pair will now collide on May 5th next year instead.
Fury may see the winner of that bout an intriguing potential opponent for his immediate comeback clash, while WBO heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker is another who could take up that role. The New Zealander overcame Fury’s cousin Hughie earlier in 2017 so there’s an obvious revenge storyline there for promotion as the former king of the division seeks to return successfully.