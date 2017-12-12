Many a sports writer who covered Friday nights “Matrix” match up with perhaps the two purest boxers extent will rely on the vintage Roberto Duran line of 1980 calling the bout a “no mas.” Instead, Ringside Report has coined the adage that suggests you can’t handicap against Vasyl Lomanchenko. Simply put, inside the pocket you can’t step to him; and you can’t step away.
The fight was a yearend high lite of the boxing calendar hosted at Madison Square Garden. Fans and media alike have been fiending for this top notch matchup of two boxers who both have won two Olympic gold medals. Never before has this taken place in a professional ring as both combatants have extraordinary amateur backgrounds.
Lomanchenko made forth defense of his WBO Jr. Lightweight title (130 lbs.) against Guillermo Rigondeaux. On paper this one had the boxing fraternity split down the middle as to which boxer possessed the superior skills. Before the fight was half over there was no doubt when Rigondeaux’s corner threw in the towel between rounds six and seven.
Promoter Bob Arum showcased the event which quickly went from a feel out process in round one which any one judge could argue was even to a totally dominant one sided affair with the defending champion walking away round after round out scoring his worthy adversary on a 7 to 1 punch count.
Rounds two and three “Loma” stepped up his game in both speed of hand and foot. Guillermo who fights from southpaw stance had absolutely no advantage because of it. His counters were always blocked and his bending at waist to avoid punches made him a stationary artistic target as Vasyl found new effective ways to tag his opponent.
Round four was more of the same. The challenger would try clinching inside the pocket but the larger man would constantly find ways of letting his hands go with nary inches between them making the challenger pay every time.
Round five it was clear that the champion was yet kicking into another gear and spearing his adversary with harder jabs than before while mixing in uppercuts using angles that defied how well Guillermo’s front foot pivots were. The tactic allowed Rigondeaux to conserve energy and footwork but to no avail.
Round six would turn out to be eventful for two different reasons. Referee Steve Willis had taken one point away from the challenger after several warning for holding and hitting. With Loma firmly in control in now became a 10/8 round for champion but the “point” was mute. Rigondeaux’s handlers threw in the towel asking Willis to stop the fight. It is said he suffered a metacarpal or knuckle injury as early as round two and could not continue. The 5”4” expressionless challenger did not protest as he watched his once impeccable record fall to 17-1. Loma exalted in victory raising his ledger to 10-1, 8 KO’s.
Post-fight Vasyl applauded his challenger but refused praise of his own noting that Rigondeaux for all his skills was the smaller, lighter man moving up in weight. Guillermo offered praise back saying his conqueror is truly talented but was booed by Garden crowd when he claimed the hand injury was the cause of his demise. He may call it bad luck, I call it denial. Both men said they were eager to move on and continue to fight the best of the best. No one dared inquire about a rematch.
The Vinny Factor: Bout was televised by ESPN, and their logo embossed on a 4’x4’ center patch of canvass that also honored promoter Top Rank. What makes this noteworthy is that the first three rounds were contested with both men keeping one foot on logo at all times. Yes while others were studying the punch count Ringside Report advised its readership to pay close attention to the footwork when this bout was handicapped. It wasn’t until the fifth round that a quickly tiring Guillermo’s back touched a ring rope speaking volumes about how this was a battle for foot supremacy allowing one combatant to make best use of speed and angles.
Another close look if you happen to catch a replay, pay close attention to the end of round six. It appears one of Rigondeaux’s handlers is fiddling with tape on the fighters right hand, as if it were the injured limb. When bout was called off one minute later, Guillermo was presenting his left hand to ring doctor who assured him it would be medically looked upon his return to dressing room.
So where does this leave boxing fans who were clamoring for a classic? Well it’s safe to say that Loma is every bit as excellent as the praise that is heaped upon him but was the “all-time great” moniker adhered to Rigondeaux applied too early or was this just a setback to a superior foe?
