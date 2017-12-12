The light heavyweight division is heating up right now, even with Andre “SOG” Ward out of the picture due to retirement. Recently, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev and Sullivan Barrera each notched a win. For what it’s worth, or not worth, Kovalev picked up a vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) strap.
Then we have the rising Dmitry Bivol ready and waiting for his next challenge after blowing out his opponent a few weeks ago. Artur Beterbiev is also back and ready to tango after knocking out his opponent in the 12th round of his fight earlier in the month.
Also, Adonis Stevenson, if you remember him, is going to be putting his World Boxing Council (WBC) title on the line against Badou Jack in Jack’s second fight at light heavyweight. Stevenson will be the favorite but an upset special would satisfy a lot of fans and boxing scribes, me included.
Then you have guys like Joe Smith, JR, Eleider Alvarez, Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk, and Marcus Browne. So, what does all of this mean you ask? Well, if the fighters and promoters play their cards right in 2018-2019 and sign the matchups that tests their ability, we could be in store for what could be the best two years in the l light heavyweight in ages, arguably all time.
There’s no question that the talent is there and from all indications the majority of this crop of light heavyweights seem dead set on fighting the best available right now! That alone should give fight fans plenty to look forward to. The combination of potential fights is astonishing.
There are even guys outside of the top 10 and/or on the rise in the rankings that could provide for exciting television as well. Rising stars such as Anthony Yarde. Then a combination of fights between fighters like Felix Valera, Jean Pascal, Thomas Williams, JR., and Yunieski Gonzalez. They’d at least put up an exciting fight when matched with comparable styles. After all, you come to see a fight.
There is no question that 2017 has been one of the best boxing years of this decade. Why stop now? Top Rank and Golden Boy Promotions have signed deals to put more fights on network television. ESPN is now a legitimate player. Showtime has been booming all year. HBO is finishing the calendar year strong. Things are definitely looking up.
In closing, every year we hear of boxing's demise. Supposedly, the UFC is taking over and Conor McGregor would best Canelo Alvarez (Pipe Dream Alert!). I'd bet my house that if you match the top boxing talent with each other the fans will show up live and tune in on television. I guess I could be wrong. I mean, 70k+ showed up for the Joshua Vs Takam heavyweight title fight in Cardiff a month or so back (sigh). Here's to hoping the sport lasts long enough for some of these light heavyweight matchups to come to fruition.